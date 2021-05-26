OSWEGO — A Port City program aimed at renovating run-down properties with code violations is coming back for a third round.
The Zombie Home Repair Program (ZHRP) is aimed at repairing vacant and dilapidated properties throughout Oswego, and Mayor Billy Barlow said Monday the city would use $35,000 to renovate up to four properties. Barlow introduced in 2018 the city’s Blight Reduction Loan Program (BRLP), a similar revolving loan program that authorizes city officials to bring vacant blighted properties into code compliance, and councilors approved that program in 2019, paving the way for the Zombie Home program.
Identifying and addressing vacant and problematic properties has been a staple of Barlow’s time in office, with the mayor and common council enacting a myriad of laws and policies aimed at improving neighborhood aesthetics and strengthening the city’s code enforcement.
“Our Zombie Home Repair Program, combined with the Blight Reduction Fund, have produced real results in our neighborhoods by eliminating blight, reducing neighborhood nuisances and protecting the property values of nearby homeowners,” Barlow said. “Both programs serve as an integral part of our code enforcement program.”
Barlow said the allocation of $35,000 for another round of rehabilitations would continue the city’s progress in recent years and “help to strategically improve specific neighborhoods in the city.” City officials said the upcoming third round of renovations would focus on bank owned properties.
The ZHRP and BRLP allow the city to bring vacant blighted properties back into compliance with city code, something officials called the ultimate code enforcement tool. Under the program, city officials can hire private contractors to complete necessary exterior repair work and place the cost on upcoming property tax bills. Barlow previously said the BRLP is a means to provide immediate relief to homeowners who often fall victim to a neighboring property or rental units that are not maintained.
Officials have repeatedly said the laws and resulting programs allow the city to address properties and property owners who do not respond to notifications and have no intention of improving and maintaining their properties.
“The Zombie Home Repair Program allows us to take quick action on properties that cause problems for neighbors and damage entire neighborhoods,” said Curt Miller, the city’s director of code enforcement. “We’ll select certain vacant properties to fix based on feedback from neighbors and based on where we can make the biggest positive impacts.”
A property must be vacant for more than 180 days and possess multiple code violations in order for city officials to utilize the BRLP and ZHRP, according to the 2019 law. City code describes a vacant building as unoccupied and unsecured, unoccupied and unsafe, unoccupied with multiple housing or building code violations, or illegally occupied.
Barlow said in 2019 the city would only move forward with completing the repair work after multiple notifications have been provided to a property owner and “a generous amount of time has passed without any work being done.”
Oswego was awarded $150,000 grant from the Local Initiative Support Corporation (LISC) to pay for remediation and prevention initiatives aimed at zombie and vacant properties. The city used the funding to remediate code violations at a number of vacant properties and charged property owners for the work in addition to a surcharge and interest. Any payments made are funneled back into a revolving loan fund to administer and continue the program without additional costs to taxpayersCity officials said this week the third round of renovations would be funded by proceeds from the first two rounds.
Work on 32 East Utica Street, a single-family residential home, started Monday as part of the third round of renovations, and city officials said other properties have been identified. Officials encouraged residents to contact their councilors about vacant, dilapidated properties in their neighborhood that might be a good fit for the program.
Barlow also noted a request for $75,000 to demolish two vacant, dilapidated homes would be presented to the city council in the near future. The two properties, located at 297 E. 9th St. and 285 Duer St., will be scheduled for demolition in an effort to eliminate blight in the surrounding neighborhoods unless the current owners bring their structures into code compliance.
The city is also planning to demolish an abandoned structure near Flat Rock along the waterfront.
The city in 2018 conducted a citywide vacant property registry in order to better inventory and address vacant properties utilizing available local, state and federal programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.