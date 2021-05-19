OSWEGO — Nearly two years after National Grid first sought the Port City’s blessing to bore a tunnel underneath the Oswego River to install a natural gas pipeline, officials tentatively approved a request for a waiver of the city’s noise ordinance after numerous revisions to a plan that initially included weeks of around-the-clock noise.
The United Kingdom-based public utility, which owns and operates natural gas and electrical lines in New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is planning to drill a more than 2,000-foot long tunnel underneath the Oswego River to bypass and replace an existing pipeline. City officials initially tabled National Grid’s request in May 2019, but the city Planning and Development Committee unanimously approved the request this week after the utility made significant revisions.
National Grid initially planned to start drilling from an area off West First Street north of Burden Drive and work through the night for up to two months in the summertime boring underneath the Oswego River.
Councilors raised concerns about the around-the-clock noise and resulting neighborhood disruption, prompting a year of review and revisions, including relocating the drill entry point to the Oswego County Club and a reduction of overnight construction from 66 to 11 nights.
City officials this week said the revised plan, which also included a reduction in the daytime and nighttime decibel levels throughout construction, was a significant improvement over National Grid’s initial proposal.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, who early in the process approved of the council’s move to review the project and limit noise and disruption, said the major concerns the city and nearby residents had about the pipeline project have been alleviated.
“The Country Club, neighbors and the city concerns have all been ironed out throughout the process,” Barlow said Tuesday. “I appreciate National Grid’s willingness to work with us to ensure everyone is satisfied.”
National Grid officials say the so-called Pipeline 55 project is a necessary update to provide safe, reliable natural gas to portions of Oswego and the surrounding area, including the Oswego steam station and SUNY Oswego. State and federal pipeline inspection requirements are the main driver behind the project, according to National Grid, which needs to replace a section of the pipe initially installed in the mid-1980s.
“This section contains a fitting that was installed during the initial installation after the pipe was damaged as part of construction,” National Grid Senior Counsel Benjamin Weisel told councilors this week. “The fitting contains sharp angles which preclude the use of inline inspection equipment.”
Weisel told councilors the company must bypass the existing pipeline by constructing a new, 2,400-foot section of pipe via horizontal directional drilling. Following the installation of the updated pipeline, Weisel said the utility would be able to complete the federal and state inspection requirements and maintain pipeline safety.
Councilors in May 2019 strongly objected to National Grid’s plans to drill around-the-clock for weeks on end during the summer.
National Grid took the city’s concerns about the project “very seriously,” Weisel said, and made several revisions in 2019 aimed at reducing noise and other impacts on local residents.
“Through a process of project analysis in consultation with the city, National Grid has developed a unique approach to this necessary project that will reduce the level and duration of potential noise impacts to the maximum extent practical,” Weisel said.
Weisel noted the initial plan would have subjected more than 6,300 properties to noise in excess of the city’s nighttime threshold of 50 decibels, with the revised plan reducing that to slightly more than 100 properties. The revised plan also reduced the number of residential properties exposed to noise exceeding the city’s daytime threshold of 65 decibels from roughly 300 to two — Pontiac Nursing Home and Bishop’s Commons at St. Luke.
“At those two parcels the noise will be at or slightly above the daytime threshold so it will be about 5 dBa above that 65 dBa, potentially,” Weisel said. “However, that number is worst case scenario and it doesn’t take into account the brick façade of the building and also the fact that the residents can close the windows and turn on the air conditioner if they want to reduce the noise even further.”
Common Council President Robert Corradino, R-7th Ward, said National Grid addressed quite a few of the issues the council initially brought forward, and Tuesday called the final proposal “a much better project.” Corradino said moving the drill entry point, cutting back on the number of nights and reducing the noise resulted in a drastic improvement.
“From the first meeting to this meeting they made a lot of changes,” Corradino said, adding there would, however, still be residents negatively impacted by the project and encouraging National Grid to complete the work as fast as possible.
The full Common Council is expected to vote on the noise ordinance waiver Monday.
