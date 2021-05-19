National Grid is seeking to bore underneath the Oswego River to install an updated natural gas pipeline. City officials last year expressed concern about the potential noise and disruption to neighborhoods during the summer months, and tabled a measure that would provide a waiver for the city's noise ordinance. Following a number of revisions, which included moving the drill entry point and cutting back on noise, a council committee tentatively approved the project this week. The full common council is expected to vote on the measure May 24.