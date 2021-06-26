OSWEGO — Port City leaders are seeking $562,000 in state funding for another upgrade at Breitbeck Park and a pedestrian bridge lighting project via the state’s annual economic development grant program.
The Oswego Common Council is set to approve two submissions for the state Consolidated Funding Application (CFA) program, which merges a myriad of state funding sources into one annual, streamlined application process. If awarded, the state funding would be used to replace the aging playground at Breitbeck Park and complete a separate lighting project for the pedestrian bridge over the Oswego River.
Hundreds of millions of dollars are up for grabs in the state’s CFA program through 10 different state agencies. The application deadline is in July, and each of the 10 state Regional Economic Development Councils (REDCs) are expected to finish scoring applications in the fall before the awards are announced near the end of the year.
The city’s applications are nearly identical to those submitted in 2019 — there was no CFA process in 2020 due to budget uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic — but the Breitbeck Park application has been simplified and the funding request reduced to make it more competitive, according to Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
The Breitbeck improvements are part of the Port City’s larger effort to improve parks and revamp the waterfront. In 2019, the city submitted a more than $1 million project proposal that included the Breitbeck playground renovations and a two-story pavilion.
Barlow said the pavilion, which was proposed for construction near the loop at the end of Liberty Street, is no longer a top priority due to a new pavilion being constructed as part of the Wright’s Landing Marina improvements and a “pavilion-type structure” proposed as part of the International Pier overhaul.
“We don’t think we need this pavilion any longer and we also think taking it out of the application will make the playground more competitive,” the mayor said, adding the pavilion was likely pulling the rest of the application down because it was a much larger funding request.
Barlow said the Breitbeck playground, however, remains a top priority for the city.
“The playground at Breitbeck Park now is really deteriorated and in poor condition,” Barlow said. “It needs to be replaced sooner than later, and certainly before some other parks we’d like to get to in the city.”
The proposed playground would introduce a “nautical theme” to the park, Barlow said, with a total cost around $550,000. The city is asking for roughly $412,000 in state funding and would use an estimated $137,000 in local funds.
Barlow previously said “Breitbeck is and always has been a great park,” but the city must continue to build on recent improvements, and noted the playground is a high priority in part because it is among the most used in the city.
The proposal to light up the pedestrian bridge over the Oswego River and Oswego Canal would cost an estimated $300,000, with the city seeking roughly $150,000 in state funds to cover the costs. Barlow called it “a good project” at a “relatively low cost.”
The so-called City of Oswego Canal Bright Lights project has been described as “a large beautification project” that could be seen from both land and water and complement the previous lighting project on the Varick Street Dam.
“You would have up-lighting that is placed on the ground, or fixtures underneath the pedestrian bridge, that would shine up to illuminate the bridge,” Barlow said. “We think it would be a great addition to lighting up the waterfall and would be visible throughout the city, if you’re out on the lake and from the lighthouse.”
The city Administrative Services Committee unanimously approved the grant applications this week and the full common council is expected to authorize the submission of the applications on Monday.
Oswego was awarded more than $900,000 through the CFA process in 2018 for the recently completed improvements to Wright’s Landing Marina.
