Port City not immune to run on toilet paper

OSWEGO — Chances are if you’ve looked at social media or news media in the last few days, you’ve seen images of empty shelf space where toilet paper supplies would normally be stored at local retailers.
As it turns out, the Port City is not immune to that problem.
Out of five retail locations visited by The Palladium-Times late Saturday morning, only one, Bosco’s, had bathroom tissue, and they didn’t have much. About a dozen or so single rolls of toilet paper were being sold for 99 cents plus tax.
This bathroom hygiene crisis that could soon be facing the county could be considered a residual effect of the widespread cancellations and quarantines as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Store representatives said that is causing people to hoard supplies they don’t necessarily need.
Dan Connors, a manager at Paul’s Big M in Oswego, said they had some toilet paper come in Friday morning, but that it was gone within a half hour. Big M’s next shipment will arrive Monday. Connors said he heard that hygiene product giant Procter and Gamble had exhausted its toilet paper supplies and was not able to make more fast enough. Connors expects the store will not have a good supply for about another week.
“I think most people are just trying to get everything because they think everybody else is going to buy it all,” Connors said. “It’s all just kind of hyped up by the media. If everybody just stayed calm everyone would have plenty.”
Connors said the store is also low on hand sanitizer, canned goods, and frozen vegetables as a result of customers stockpiling those items.
Because of this, Connors said, even though this is normally a slow time of year, they have done much better business-wise than normally. At the same time, he said it creates uncertainty.
Dollar General in Minetto was not only completely out of toilet paper but was also low on paper towels. A man working the register said the store had a shipment that went quickly on Friday and the store would not have any more until March 20.
John Mongato, a manager at the Oswego Price Chopper, said Thursday was the last time they had any toilet paper. That shipment arrived in the middle of the night, Mongato said, but that didn’t stop eager customers from buying all of it by the time the night was over. Mongato said the next shipment would arrive Sunday, but he had no idea how much toilet paper would be in it.
Perhaps the most striking indicator of the toilet paper shortage is the vast emptiness of shelf space that greets customers as they near the back wall of the Oswego Walmart, normally the paramount of bulk retail selling.
Supervisor Jason Recore said even they are struggling to keep up and keep toilet paper shelves stocked.
Recore said the store receives sporadic shipments of toilet paper. He had two trucks expected to arrive Saturday night, but didn’t know how much toilet paper would be on them.
Like Paul’s Big M, Walmart was low on some other things as well, such as water, canned goods, and chemical products.
“Anything that’s basically a necessity that people want to hold on to just in case,” Recore said. “Everybody is scared that Walmarts are going to shut down and they’re like ‘where are we going to go if you guys don’t have anything?’”
