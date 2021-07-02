OSWEGO — With the decade-long separation of the city’s storm water and wastewater sewer systems nearing completion, Port City officials are turning their attention toward modernizing the city’s water treatment facilities and will start with a roughly $5 million investment in the McCaffery Water Treatment Plant.
The Oswego Common Council this week unanimously approved four contracts totaling $4,785,383 for a series of upgrades to the McCaffery Water Treatment Plant, located off Sheldon Avenue near the SUNY Oswego campus. Improvements slated for the city’s water plant are one of the first steps in what officials expect to be a large-scale overhaul of the Port City’s potable water system, and include the installation of a backup generator, electrical upgrades and other upgrades.
“This investment will modernize and upgrade the entire water treatment plant, a facility that has seen minimal investment since it was brought into service,” Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow said of the project. “We’ll be able to better and more efficiently treat water, lower operating costs and make the plant more safe and reliable by installing a backup generator and replacing the chlorine gas system.”
The bulk of the $4.8 million in spending comes from a $2.9 million contract with Oswego-based John R. Dudley Contracting for general contracting services. The remaining expenses include a $1.65 million contract with Scriba Electric for electrical upgrades, $169,650 contract with Rochester-based Crosby Brownlie for heating, ventilation and air conditioning work and a $84,779 contract with Oswego-based J&A Mechanical for plumbing.
Barlow said the upgrades slated for the plant include a revamped electrical system throughout the plan, the installation of a 10 million gallon per day pump to better distribute water and the replacement of a chlorine gas treatment system with a sodium hypochlorite system. Improvements to the structure are also included in the project.
Among the most pressing issues at the water treatment plant is a lack of backup power, according to city officials. Barlow said the city is forced to contact the state each time inclement weather is predicted, especially in the winter, to request backup power.
Barlow said city officials are planning to have the generator installed and running later this year.
In total, the backup generator is a roughly $1 million project and the water treatment plant upgrades are estimated to reach more than $6 million. The city secured a $3 million grant through the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act (WIIA) in 2019 to help cover the costs.
More than $7.5 million in state funding was awarded to Oswego in December 2019 for water and wastewater improvements, including the $3 million for upgrades at the water treatment plant.
The Port City has been awarded more than $12.5 million in outside funding for water and wastewater projects since 2016, reducing the cost of much-needed repairs and upgrades for city ratepayers. Much of the state and federal funds helped pay for the city’s federally mandated sewer separation and rehabilitation work, also known as the consent decree, that was necessitated by a 2010 settlement with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to resolve long-standing problems with unpermitted wastewater discharges into the Oswego River.
Barlow said upon completion of the water treatment plant, the city will still need to do “a great deal of work” to the distribution system conveying water from the plant to city residents. However, the project will bring the treatment plant and operation into “great shape” for many years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.