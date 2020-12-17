OSWEGO — Port City councilors on Monday night closed out what city officials characterized as a difficult, but successful year in light of the complications of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Oswego Common Council met for the final time in 2020 on Monday night at the Roy C. McCrobie Civic Center — the council’s temporary home due to the ongoing restoration project at Oswego City Hall continues. Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow provided a quick rundown of the highlights in what was for many a forgetful year, pointing to the ongoing downtown and waterfront developments, completion of the most recent phase of the years-long sewer separation and the city’s pandemic response efforts. “Despite everything that we’ve dealt with this year we made considerable progress,” Barlow said, adding city officials were able to maintain progress while responding to the pandemic.
Barlow said the COVID-19 pandemic continues to “threaten our community on many levels,” but noted local government did its part to combat the virus, adopting the Stop the Spread, Stay at Home order this spring, keeping the community informed and assisting residents and local businesses. City officials implemented a number of other programs, including wastewater and staff testing, aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.
“It was a very, very difficult year — certainly unprecedented,” said Council President Robert Corradino, R-7th Ward, who commended Barlow for his efforts in keeping residents and councilors informed during the pandemic and doing “an outstanding job” helping the city cope with the effects of the coronavirus.
Part of the city’s 2020 success included the continuation of the downtown and waterfront revitalization projects, Barlow said, noting all 12 of the city’s 2016 state Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) projects are completed or underway. Barlow added the Port City’s long overlooked waterfront is being rebuilt to protect against future high water levels and “finally take advantage of the city’s world class waterfront.”
The city received nearly $20 million in state and federal funding to upgrade Wright’s Landing Marina, transform the International Pier and improve the Harbor Trail at Breitbeck Park. Barlow said Wright’s Landing, which is undergoing a series of improvements funded in part by the state’s Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI), would be completed and reopened in June 2021.
In addition to the large scale projects above, Barlow pointed out the city also created the east side Lakeside Park, renovated the street hockey facility at Shapiro Park and preserved the historic Oswego City Hall. City officials also continued the effort in recent years to revitalize neighborhoods and improve residents’ quality of life through a number of initiatives.
“We continue to make Oswego a more attractive place to live, work and raise a family,” Barlow said. “We’re adding public amenities, bringing value to our community, improving our parks, reviving neighborhoods and emphasizing community livability and people.”
Barlow pointed out city officials also approved a 2021 budget that did not raise taxes for the third consecutive year, approved a nuisance abatement law and allocated more than $1.5 million to the paving of city streets.
Councilors on Monday unanimously approved a half-dozen resolutions, largely dealing with change orders and funding for wastewater projects and the nearly complete sewer separation. Councilors also approved funding for repairs to the High Dam and the police department’s quality of life patrols.
The next meeting of the Oswego Common Council is scheduled for Jan. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.