OSWEGO — As Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow remarked earlier this year, the city is eyeing to increase its presence of sustainable energy.
During the 2022 State of the City address (SOTC), Barlow said a key point of this year’s agenda was to diversify the Port City’s economy by making it ready to adapt to national growing trends — such as electric vehicles — and position the city to be more successful and resilient for years to come.
This week’s announcement of the city reaching the final stages in installing its seven new electric car charging stations is right in line with this agenda, and to Barlow, it’s one of the key points of his 2022 plan for the city.
“Locally, there has been a rise in the presence of electric vehicles. ... My goal is to install a fleet of seven new two-port electric car charging stations throughout the city in 2022 so vehicle owners have easy access to free charging and can travel to and throughout the community without worry,” Barlow said in his 2022 SOTC address.
This week, the city charted progress on this promise and announced that it is nearing the end of installing those electric charging stations. In a Wednesday release, Barlow said the ports are slated to be installed and open by April in different sections of the city: Breitbeck Park, the Crisafulli Ice Rink, Fort Ontario swimming pool, and West Second Street across from DuFore’s Jewelry.
At Breitbeck Park, the mayor said two ports would be installed, while the remaining locations will get one charging station each. The charging stations are being installed in collaboration with Livingston Energy Group.
Five of these charging stations would be “level II stations” allowing for electric vehicles to be charged at lightning speed for free, Barlow said. The charging station located along West Second Street would be slightly different, he noted.
That one is a joint project between the city and state Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), and will be a “level three” charger, compared to level two chargers in the remaining sectors, and would allow an electric vehicle to be fully charged in less than an hour. The level three charging station is the first of its kind in Oswego County, the mayor said.
“As we work to bring more people to our community, particularly our downtown and waterfront, and as the use of electric vehicles continue to increase, we need to provide fast charging stations to make Oswego accessible to those with electric vehicles,” Barlow said. “I expect these stations to be helpful to many people in our community and anticipate the requirements of a viable community five, 10 and 20 years from now.”
The project costs roughly $150,000, Barlow said. Despite the cost, Barlow said the city had the total cost paid for through NYSERDA incentives and a $23,000 grant previously awarded to the city by Omni Solutions. OMNI Renewables President Michael Francis said he hopes this project would “enhance the demand” for electric vehicles in the region, adding to the growing interest in a sustainable energy rich future.
“The investment in additional charging stations will greatly enhance the demand for more electric vehicles, providing meaningful progress toward the reduction of carbon emissions,” Francis said.
Local, free electric vehicle car charging stations are nothing new to the Port City. In 2018, the city’s installed its first car charging station on West Second Street next to City Hall, which has since received “heavy usage,” according to the mayor.
