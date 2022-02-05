OSWEGO — Following the recent success of the city’s “Blizzard Bucks” program late last year, another round of the vouchers is slated to be dispersed to the community on Feb. 17.
The last time the blizzard bucks were handed out was Dec. 2, 2021, all the available vouchers were sold out within a four-hour span, Oswego Mayor
Billy Barlow said.
“Blizzard Bucks” are the Port City’s coupon program for residents and visitors to enjoy the perks of local small businesses while enjoying their array of deals and discounts. Through the program, residents who purchase the vouchers for $25 get to enjoy the perks of a $50 credit at a certain small business in the community.
This program will be paid for through $25,000 of the city’s allocation from the American Rescue Plan, Barlow added.
“We are happy to be able to hold another round of the popular Buy One Get One Blizzard Bucks program in February to help businesses and give residents another opportunity at local deals and special discounts,” Barlow said. “February is typically a very slow time for local business owners, so a mid-winter BOGO round will help to incentivize residents to get out and shop local during a critical time.”
On Feb. 17 at 4 p.m., Barlow said 2,000 vouchers will be on sale at the City of Oswego Visitor’s Center located at 201 W. First St. until they’re sold out. Certificates are to be picked up by cash only, the mayor said.
If all certificates are not purchased on Thursday, the visitors center will re-open on Friday at 9 a.m. until they’re sold out. Certificates will be valid through Feb. 28.
