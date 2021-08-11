OSWEGO — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to take office as New York’s next governor later this month following the impending resignation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and the incoming executive is no stranger to the Port City.
“I will do what I have always done,” Hochul said Wednesday in her first public comments since Cuomo the previous day announced his intention to resign. “I will travel the state to meet New Yorkers, to listen to them — to ensure them that I have their backs.”
Oswego residents should have no trouble believing that promise, as Hochul has been a frequent visitor to the area during her seven-year tenure as the state’s second in command. After the Port City was awarded $10 million in state Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) funds in 2016, Hochul shepherded projects all the way from groundbreaking to ribbon cutting in one of Oswego’s most dramatic recent success stories.
“This is really a special community and you have so many assets,” she said of the Port City during an August 2020 visit. “Never, ever take for granted the charm of this place.”
As the friendly face and traveling plenipotentiary of the Cuomo administration, Hochul made traversing the state her businesses and has notched at least a dozen official visits to Oswego since 2016. She’s also related the story of planning family trips to include stops in Oswego, citing Rudy’s Lakeside Drive-In and The Press Box as favorite spots to grab a bite while enjoying the Lake Ontario views.
Hochul has also supported and urged the Port City to “build back better” under the state’s $300 million Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative following the devastating Lake Ontario flooding of 2017 and 2019.
By combining federal, state and city funds, Mayor Billy Barlow’s administration was able to leverage its position into millions of dollars of improvements to the city waterfront.
Barlow said Hochul’s upcoming ascendance to governor represents a “great sign” for the area.
“I have a great working relationship with Kathy Hochul,” Barlow told The Palladium-Times. “She has visited Oswego many times and has always been helpful, kind and generous with me. I look forward to working with her and know first hand she is more than prepared to lead.”
Hochul also says she’s aware of the unique problems facing upstate communities, herself a native of the Buffalo suburbs.
“We really were abandoned,” she said in a 2018 discussion of government efforts at small-town economic development before DRI funding. “But I roll up my sleeves every day to fight for what matters. You’ve got a fighter on your side.”
She’s visited SUNY Oswego to promote the state’s Excelsior Scholarship alongside President Deborah Stanley, and stood in the Common Council chambers delivering specifics on the state’s tax cap policies.
“We understand the stresses (localities) are under, but we are also able to funnel significant dollars to communities,” she said to Barlow and city counselors in 2017. “We have a multifaceted approach to infusing money into communities to help them offset their tax burden.”
But it’s been the DRI where Hochul’s impact has been greatest felt.
Since DRI funding was announced in 2016, the city has seen the completion of a multitude of downtown projects: the LITATRO building, Cahill Building renovations, the Market Street pocket park and the Children’s Museum of Oswego improvements among others.
In a testament to her dedication to Oswego, Hochul both announced the winning DRI projects and helped open several of them once completed.
The city of Fulton in 2019 was awarded with a $10 million DRI investment of its own, and Mayor Deana Michaels said Hochul is “familiar with the area, understands our strengths and challenges, and can provide greater opportunity as we look to expand.”
Hochul will become the first upstate governor in more than 100 years, and the first female governor of New York.
“The Lt. Gov and I have met one on one and have discussed specifically the importance of women in government,” Michaels said. “We both agree that women play a vital role in leadership and in elected positions. We must put politics aside and focus on what’s in the best interest of Fulton. I’m prepared to do just that with leadership in Albany.”
