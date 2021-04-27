Port begins $1.1M west dock renovation

OSWEGO — A $1.1 million renovation of the Port of Oswego Authority’s west dock has begun, part of the facility’s aggressive continued expansion.
The Port’s west dock is home to central New York firms Lehigh Cement and WT Terminal Oswego. The Port’s Board of Directors selected Crane-Hogan Structural Systems to complete the work.
“This is just one of three dock projects we have scheduled for the Port in 2021-2022 as we look forward the future,” said Port Authority Executive Director Bill Scriber, noting the total investment in the next 12 months will exceed $4 million.
The project was supported by the Port, the New York State Department of Transportation, and the west pier’s two tenants.
Scriber also thanked the central New York Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI), a state program begun to help communities affected by high Lake Ontario water and flooding “build back better,” according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Commodities handled by the harbor support $973 million in business revenue, 5,829 direct and indirect jobs and $289 million in labor income, as released by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers report in March, 2021.
“The Port is working to improve and maintain important industrial customers’ competitive edge in relation to water borne cargo operations,” Scriber said. “This dock renovation shows our commitment to the long term health of our customers and retaining them as Oswego businesses.”
