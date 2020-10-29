OSWEGO — The Port of Oswego Authority will hold a hearing next week to solicit input and provide updates on its comprehensive planning.
Set for Wednesday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m., the hearing will be held via virtual meeting.
The port is a public benefit corporation and state authority that regulates shipping in and out of Oswego Harbor.
For more information or to find out how to participate in the hearing, visit portoswego.com and look on the right hand side for the “POA Comprehensive Plan” link.
According to port officials, the comprehensive plan is being developed with the intention to “increase and efficiency of all facilities and projects.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.