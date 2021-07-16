OSWEGO — Oswego City School District’s soil remediation project stalled this month after construction crews hit a layer of silt under the old Joseph Wilber Field, according to project supervisors.
The district’s capital project construction team made the discovery in early July as crews worked to top up the area with clean infill meant to cover a layer of soil tarnished by a series of metal contaminants.
Contractors and site managers found the contaminated samples — which include traces of lead, arsenic, barium and mercury — last summer as construction on the district’s $63.1 million capital project got underway on Turrill Street. The Oswego City School District Board of Education then planned for a $5.6 million remediation project at the beginning of 2021 to uphold state environmental and safety standards. The project, as explained by environmental and engineering consultants, will remove enough of the contaminated samples in order to place a 2-foot soil cover on the field and then install the proposed practice fields.
The affected areas are located in the south and northeast portions of the field and were uncovered as part of the capital project approved by voters in 2018 to overhaul Oswego city schools and facilities. The contaminants sit under part of the site for two new practice fields for school athletics.
At this week’s Oswego City School District (OCSD) Board of Education meeting, site managers said the discovery of the silt layer is further complicating an already delicate situation. Longtime district consultant Craig Dailey, who has overseen the remedial project from day one, noted the dampness of the muck-like soil poses an issue for laborers on site.
“When silt is mixed with water, it doesn’t provide any support for the equipment,” said Dailey representing King + King, the district’s contracted architects. “The major issue, more than the layer just existing there, has more to do with its ability to stop the progress of the project by not allowing equipment to work as intended.”
District leaders and consultants from Syracuse-based engineering and architecture firms Barton & Loguidice and Appel Osborne met recently to brainstorm potential solutions to the issue, Dailey noted.
One options includes introducing a binding agent to the silt layer, which would provide a sturdy terrain for construction equipment and vehicles to freely operate around the site, according to the experts.
“We are looking at a lyme dust, a natural material that will (bind the silt layer) and then return it to its natural state,” said Peter Marsenison, a site manager and an executive at Construction LLC.
Another potential solution could be to use a “geotextile” surface, which Dailey noted was the more reasonable of all alternatives.
“It provides this membrane system on top of the silt area, providing a stone base on top of it and that will stiffen up the layer for track vehicles to access the site to continue the remediation project,” he added.
Board President Heather DelConte expressed concerns about the potential setback.
“I am curious as to how much time this setback will lengthen the project,” DelConte asked.
Dailey said the timeline will depend on whatever decision the board makes on a potential solution. He noted he expects to have an estimate on the cost for the potential solutions at an upcoming board meeting.
The earliest timeline for the completion of the remedial project would be summer 2022, Dailey said, noting that the sod on the proposed fields would take approximately a year to be up to standard.
At a previous meeting, Scott Norstrand, a consultant at Barton & Loguidice, noted the metal contaminants found in the soil samples can have immediate effects detrimental to people’s health.
“If people ingest them, or inhale soils with certain metals, I think many people are familiar with lead as a household contaminant in paint. This is similar in this situation. You don’t want to be ingesting lead soils for large periods of time,” Norstrand said. “We are trying to keep a barrier between soils and remove them.”
Norstrand said since the contaminants were found at such a distance underground, there has been no documented exposure to these materials or any cases of negative symptoms in students, faculty, or staff. He added the most highly contaminated area is found on the north side of the site. In order to prevent access to the area, OCSD administrators have coordinated with local officials to provide oversight of the site after hours, as well as a fenced perimeter around the project.
