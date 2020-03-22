Police say Syracuse men caught in Oswego with illegal gun, marijuana

OSWEGO — Two Onondaga County men are in custody after allegedly being caught with an illegal handgun and drugs last week.
Anthony Stringham, 36, and Shah Powell, 30, both of Syracuse, were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon on Tuesday, March 17, according to a release from the Oswego Police Department (OPD).
Additionally, Stringham was charged with resisting arrest and Shah was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana. Both men were arraigned in Oswego County centralized court and remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility, where they remain as of Sunday afternoon, according to online records.
OPD officers responded at approximately 5:44 a.m. last Tuesday morning to a suspicious vehicle complaint on the east side of the city, the release said. Upon arriving at the scene, officers made contact with Stringham, who had been seated in the driver’s seat of the vehicle in question. Stringham allegedly exited the vehicle once police contact was made, entered a nearby residence then failed to comply with police orders, OPD officials said, and failure to comply with those commands is what constituted Stringham’s resisting arrest charge. Police also noted officers allegedly detected the “smell of marijuana from inside the vehicle" and when questioned, Stringham and Powell said they were "visiting" from Syracuse.
The vehicle was the subject of a search, police said, during which they allegedly recovered a loaded handgun and a “very small amount” of marijuana. Shah was charged with second-degree marijuana possession, a violation punishable by no more than a $50 fine. A person is charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana when they knowingly possess marijuana in an amount less than 1 ounce.
The investigation is ongoing and police urge anyone with information to contact 315-342-8120 for confidential tips.
