PALERMO — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office says a Phoenix man died Monday after a rollover accident.
Delton Hawn, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene on County Route 45 between Factory Road and Island Road in the town of Palermo.
Members of the sheriff’s office responded to reports of a motor vehicle accident shortly before 5 p.m. on May 24, according to a Tuesday morning release.
According to police, Hawn was eastbound on County Route 45 in a 2002 Nissan Frontier when it “left the south side of the roadway and overturned before coming to final rest.”
Hawn was the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle, and no other vehicles were involved in the accident, police said.
New York State Police, the Palermo Volunteer Fire Department, McFee Ambulance and Menter Ambulance assisted at the scene.
