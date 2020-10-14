WEST MONROE — An Oswego County woman is accused of stealing more than $35,000 from customer accounts while employed at two Community Bank N.A. locations.
Francesca L. Riley, 31, of West Monroe, was charged with three counts each of third-degree grand larceny and third-degree possession of a forged instrument, according to New York State Police. Riley was arrested in the Essex County town of North Elba, near Lake Placid and arraigned in North Elba Town Court. She was released on her own recognizance, according to police.
From Jan. 1, 2018 to Sept. 17, 2019, Riley allegedly “performed transfers from other customer accounts to her own account” said Public Information Officer Jennifer Fleishman. The transfers are alleged to have occurred “in different increments and on different dates.”
Riley was employed at the Lake Placid Community Bank branch and at least one other Oswego County-area branch when the thefts are alleged to have occurred, according to police, but officials did not specify which local branch.
Multiple requests for comment to Community Bank’s corporate headquarters on Tuesday and Wednesday were not returned. Riley’s timespan of employment with the bank is unclear, as is if she is still employed with it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.