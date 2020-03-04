Police: Mexico man abused sleeping victim

PALERMO — Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Mexico man Saturday after an investigation into an alleged rape that occurred last year.
Alec Sova, 20, of 2340 County Route 4, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony and third-degree rape, a class E felony. The alleged incident occurred at a residence in the town of Palermo in November, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to sheriff’s officials, Sova and the alleged victim knew each other and Sova was invited into the residence. Information on whether the alleged incident involved drugs or alcohol was not available but officials said the alleged victim was of adult age.
The alleged incident was not immediately reported and was brought to the attention of police by a third party, authorities said.
Sova was arraigned and scheduled to return to Palermo Town Court on April 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.