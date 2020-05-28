Police: Man fleeing traffic stop dead after crash

GRANBY — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a single-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday on state Route 48 and killed a yet-unidentified man reportedly fleeing a traffic stop.
The sheriff’s criminal investigations division announced the incident shortly after 11 p.m. last night, and officials said they are in the “preliminary stages” of piecing together the details of the incident that ended with a fiery crash near Battle Island State Park. As of noon Thursday, police had not released any identifying information - including name or age - of the deceased man.
According to police, the driver of a four-door sedan traveling in the city of Fulton fled an attempted traffic stop by Fulton Police Department (FPD) officers for a “minor traffic infraction” at 9:32 p.m. The sedan, at a high rate of speed, took off northbound towards Granby, FPD officials told The Palladium-Times Thursday morning. The sedan was driving so fast, police said, the pursuing officer was unable to get a license plate number, but called in the driver’s failure to comply to the Oswego County E-911 Center. A Be On the Look Out (BOLO) notification was then issued for the vehicle to all sheriff and state police units.
Six minutes later, sheriff’s deputies came upon a “vehicle on fire” with “the operator and sole occupant… lying in the roadway,” according to the sheriff’s office press release. Officials said the person was still alive when deputies arrived, but expired almost immediately thereafter from injuries sustained in the crash.
A preliminary investigation revealed the crashed sedan was the same that fled the FPD officer’s attempted traffic stop minutes before. Sheriff’s investigators believe the sedan left the roadway and “struck multiple objects” causing it to catch on fire.
The deceased man’s name is not being released pending family notification, police said. This is a developing story and will be updated.
