RWELL, N.Y. – A Camillus man was found dead in the water at Salmon River Falls in the town of Orwell Tuesday night, according to state police, who are investigating the incident.
New York State Police in Hastings are investigating what they called “an apparent drowning” that occurred at the state-maintained Salmon River Falls Unique Area in Orwell Monday evening. Troopers said 24-year-old Brett M. Colvin, of Camillus, appears to have jumped from the top of the 110-foot waterfall and never resurfaced.
Authorities said Colvin's body was located by a member of the state police Underwater Recovery Team.
The incident occurred in the evening hours Tuesday, according to state police officials, who said Colvin was swimming with friends when he allegedly jumped from the top of the falls. State police said interviews with those friends and others were ongoing as of Wednesday morning, and it was not yet clear if alcohol or drugs were involved in the incident.
Authorities said it's not yet clear if other individuals had jumped off the top of the falls Tuesday night along with Colvin. State police said there is no indication at this time that Colvin's death was not accidental.
“It doesn't look like anything criminal in nature,” said state Trooper Jack Keller, a state police spokesman.”It looks like an accidental swimming incident.”
State police said an autopsy is scheduled to determine Colvin's official cause of death, and the investigation is continuing.
Members of the Orwell Fire Department, Northern Oswego County Ambulance, Oswego County Fire Coordinators, Oswego County Dive Team and Oswego County Rope Rescue Team assisted state police on the scene.
The Salmon River Falls Unique Area is maintained by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and encompasses 112 acres, and offers scenic overlooks of the Salmon River Falls. The 110-foot falls and accompanying scenic gorge are a popular Oswego County attraction.
A restricted area exists around the cliff edge, and visitors are prohibited from the area 15-feet from the falls and cliff edges. Visitors to the site can see yellow markings on the rocks marking the prohibited area.
