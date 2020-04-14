FULTON — A 33-year-old Fulton man was charged with a pair of felonies last week in connection with a late March incident in which he allegedly caused physical injury to a victim.
The Fulton Police Department (FPD) charged Djaquinn Johnson, of West Second Street South in Fulton, with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both class D felonies. Authorities say Johnson intentionally caused physical injury to a victim, alleging the Fulton man struck a victim multiple times in the face with his fist and in the upper back with a “sharp edged instrument.”
Police said Johnson’s actions caused the victim’s nose to become “swollen, disfigured and bleed,” and a strike from the sharp edged instrument left a laceration approximately two to three inches long on the victim’s back.
The victim’s alleged wounds required medical attention and the individuals was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University for treatment, according to FPD officials.
The alleged incident occurred March 28 between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., police said, but Johnson was arrested at Stewart’s gas station, located at 120 E. Bridge St. in the city of Oswego, on April 6.
An individual can be guilty of second-degree assault when intending to seriously injury another person and causing such injury to that person or a third individual, or by intending to physically injure another person and causing injury with a deadly or dangerous weapon or instrument.
A third-degree criminal possession of a weapon conviction is appropriate when a person commits fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and has been previously convicted of a crime. Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon is reserved for individuals who possess any dagger, dangerous knife or a variety of other dangerous or deadly instruments with the intent to use the weapon unlawfully against another person.
Fulton police said Johnson possessed a dangerous instrument and used it unlawfully against the victim, noting he has previously been convicted of second-degree robbery in Onondaga County in November 2005.
Johnson is due in Fulton City Court to face the charges June 10 at 9 a.m. He also has a Fulton City Court date on May 20 at 9 a.m. for a previous and unrelated arrest.
