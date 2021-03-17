The following is public information released by local law enforcement agencies. All defendants are innocent until proven guilty.
Warrants
Deputies apprehended James J. Castiglia, 36, of Mexico, on March 6, based on a sitting bench warrant issued out of Volney Town Court.
Deputies apprehended Kelli E. Barker, 30, of Scriba, on March 8, based on a sitting bench warrant issued from New York State Police stationed in Pulaski.
Deputies apprehended Jonathan R. Dennis, 40, of Syracuse, on March 10 based on a sitting bench warrant issued from New York State Police stationed in Pulaski.
Deputies apprehended Jamie N. Butcher, 26, of Oswego, on March 10 based on a bench warrant issued out of Oswego City Court.
Deputies apprehended Aaron P. Knechtel, 34, of Oswego, on March 10 based on two arrest warrants issued out of the Oswego City Court.
Deputies apprehended Joseph W. Snyder, 30, of West Monroe, on March 10 based on a bench warrant issued from New York State Police Stationed in Fulton.
Obstruction
Deputies charged Austin L. Hollister, 20, of Liverpool, with criminal obstruction of breathing on March 8 following an alleged domestic dispute that took place in the town of Granby.
Possession
Deputies charged Latwanda F. Reynolds, 31, of Syracuse, with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property on March 9 following an alleged traffic stop for what appeared to be a disabled vehicle on state Route 481. Following the alleged traffic stop, Police reported that the vehicle was allegedly stolen.
Fulton-based state police carged Scott L. Cook, 34, of Volney, with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor, on March 15.
Petit Larceny
Hastings-based state police charged Gloria M. Gibson, 39, of Central Square, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, in the town of Central Square on March 9.
Fulton-based state police charged Toni M Kinslow, 28, of Palermo, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, in the town of Granby on March 9.
Driving while intoxicated
Hastings-based state police charged Eric W. Sands, 39, of Cleveland, with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, in the village of Cleveland on March 10.
Fulton-based state police charged Patrick D. Sandler-Hodges, 42, of Hannibal, with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle and operating motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of more than 0.8 percent of one percent, both misdemeanors, in the town of Granby on March 13.
Operating a Motor Vehicle while impaired by Drugs
Fulton-based state police charged Candy S. Gibbons, 42, of Phoenix, with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor, in the town of Volney on March 10.
Endangering the Welfare of a child
Hastings-based state police charged Joel L. Nevills, 63, of Williamstown, with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, in the town of Hastings on March 11.
AUO, other charges
Hastings-based state police charged Kenneth W. McGuinness, 42, of Central Square, with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor, in the the village of Central Square on March 11.
Pulaski-based state police charged Ronald, A. Clark, 57, of New Haven, with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony, and driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, on March 15.
Contempt
Fulton-based state police charged Martin D. Mattice, 35, of Syracuse, with second-degree criminal contempt on March 11.
