The following is public information released by the Oswego and Fulton city police departments and New York State Police. All defendants are innocent until proven guilty.
Petit larceny
Oswego city police charged Taylor S. Clark, 27, of 605 Clark St., Fulton, with petit larceny on May 13.
Oswego city police charged Tierra K. Strother, 22, of 36 Rathbun Rd. Oswego, with petit larceny on May 16.
Oswego city police charged Elliott C. Perry, 41, of 283 MacDougal Rd. Fulton, with petit larceny for allegedly stealing a license plate from a parked vehicle on May 23.
Oswego city police charged Chad K. Huber, 47, of no known address, with petit larceny for allegedly stealing a license plate from a parked vehicle on May 23.
Oswego city police charged Jeremy M. Rupert, 53, of 15 Ohio St., with petit larceny on May 24.
Harassment, other charges
Oswego city police charged Andrew Stienburg, 35, of 489 County Route 36, Hannibal, with first-degree criminal contempt and harassment following an incident where he allegedly violated a stay away order on May 14.
Oswego city police charged Ryan J. Taylor, 28, of 91 Hamilton St., Apt. 17B, Oswego, with second-degree harassment following an alleged domestic incident on May 15.
Oswego city police charged Joshua E. Hemingway Jr., 21, of 89 Mullen St., Fulton, with second-degree harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing, first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree criminal trespass following an alleged domestic complaint May 18.
AUO, other charges
Oswego city police charged Amanda L. Bailey, 29, of 603 Buffalo Rd. Apt. 1, Fulton, with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and with violating a public health law with obtaining a controlled substance outside of its original container on May 21.
Oswego city police charged Robert L. Pittman, 46, of 265 E. 7th St., Oswego, with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, petit larceny, resisting arrest, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and operating a motor vehicle with improper plates after an incident on May 23.
Pulaski-based state troopers charged Thomas L. Stoutenger, 32, of Mexico, with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the town of Mexico on May 23.
Weapons possession, other charges
Oswego city police charged Christian J. Camacho, 22, of 79 E. Cayuga St., Oswego, withfourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing, second-degree harassment and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana on May 22.
Oswego city police charged Shane A. Kent, 34, of 140 W. Bridge St., Oswego, with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation following a traffic stop on May 23. Kent also faced violations for allegedly carrying suspended registration, operatiing a vehicle without an inspection certification and improper license plates.
Contempt
Oswego city police charged Robert F. Moshier, 30, of 42 SW 9th St., Apt. 2, Oswego, with first-degree criminal contempt on May 14.
Criminal mischief
Oswego city police charged Darian M. Dorr, 32, of 88 Maiden Lane Rd., Lot 15, Scriba, with third-degree criminal mischief, and for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident on May 16.
Hastings-based state troopers charged a 15-year-old male residing in West Monroe with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemanor, in the town of Amboy on May 26.
Reckless endangerment, other charges
Oswego city police charged Dakota J. Jones, 34, of 411 South Fourth St., Fulton, with second-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief on May 18.
Moped on sidewalk, other charges
Oswego city police charged Joseph P. Muscarella, 29, of 5350 state Route 104, Lot 17, Oswego, with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, operating a vehicle without insurance, operating an unregistered vehicle, and driving on the sidewalk with a moped on May 20.
Assault, other charges
Oswego city police charged Bobby R. Jones, 34, of 52 W. 6th St., Oswego, with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child on May 21.
Resisting arrest, other charges
Oswego city police charged Jonathan G. Baker, 24, of 310 Walnut St., Oswego, with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest following a disturbance complaint on May 23.
Impaired driving, other charges
Oswego city police charged Darin M. Sweeney, 37, of 16 Risley Dr., Mexico, on May 24 with driving while impaired by drugs, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and leaving a motor vehicle unattended following an incident on May 21.
Hastings-based state police charged Dorrance O. Morrison, 28, of Liverpool, with driving while intoxicated in the town of Hastings on May 24.
Warrants
Oswego city police apprehended Sandra M. Walts, 24, of 1002 County Rt. 14, Fulton, on an active bench warrant issued out of Oswego City Court on May 12.
Oswego city police apprehended Donald Modin, 34, of no known address, on an active felony bench warrant issued out of Oswego City Court on May 14.
Oswego city police apprehended Michael J. Rosario, 25, of 192 East Second St., Apt. C, Oswego, May 20 on multiple active warrants out of Oswego City Court including reckless criminal mischief, violation of probation, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree harassment and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Oswego city police picked up Mark J. Isdell, 30, of no known address, on an active arrest warrant out of Oswego City Court on May 22.
Oswego city police charged Eric Donahue, 40, of 280 Main St., New Woodstock, New York, on an active arrest warrant out of Oswego City Court on May 22.
