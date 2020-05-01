OSWEGO — The Port City common council has a new member following Friday’s appointment of Timothy Plunkett to replace former councilor Ronald Tesoriero, who resigned earlier this week after more than two years on the city council.
A lifelong resident of Oswego, Plunkett steps in as the city is dealing with the global COVID-19 pandemic and virtual meetings at a time the Port City is also in the middle of a series of shoreline, downtown and infrastructure projects. The 55-year-old Plunkett was sworn in as Sixth Ward Councilor by Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow Friday afternoon, and is set to step in immediately and participate in committee meetings on Monday.
The city’s Sixth Ward is on the east side of the Oswego River and spans from state Route 481 to City Line Road, from roughly East Albany and Lawrence Streets to Churchill Road.
Barlow called Plunkett “a very compassionate, caring individual who cares deeply about his community,” and someone who “has always had a willingness to serve his neighbors.”
In an interview following Friday’s swearing in, Plunkett said he is looking forward to helping the residents of the Sixth Ward and working with the mayor and council to improve the city. He said Friday he is still familiarizing himself with the role of councilor and the matters of the Sixth Ward, but cited roadwork and infrastructure as issues that could be improved.
“I can’t wait,” Plunkett told The Palladium-Times, citing a desire to better the city for residents and children. “I’m so excited to get started.”
Plunkett, who has lived in the city’s Sixth Ward for more than 15 years, said the city under Barlow has implemented and done “great things,” and he believes he can contribute to the conversation and work to further move Oswego in the right direction.
Swearing in ceremonies under Barlow’s watch have typically been a large, celebratory affair, but due to the threat of the coronovirus, Plunkett’s swearing in Friday included a small gathering comprised of his daughter Laurel, Council Vice President Kevin Hill, City Clerk Mark Tesoriero and Plunkett’s friend Jim Cloonan, whom he called his mentor and credited with urging him to pursue the opportunity to become a councilor.
The son of a retired FBI agent, Plunkett was born and raised in the Oswego area and attended the Oswego City School District before earning a bachelor’s degree in public justice from SUNY Oswego.
He currently serves as an operator at the Oswego County Energy Recovery Facility and previously worked for the state Division of Housing.
Plunkett is also a member and past grand knight of the local Knight’s of Columbus Council #227 and coached Oswego Little League for a number of years.
“I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve the community I love and to help my neighbors in the Sixth Ward,” Plunkett said in a statement. “I appreciate the opportunity and support from Mayor Barlow and look forward to supporting his vision for the city, assisting with all the positive initiatives and projects already underway.”
First elected to the council in 2017 and re-elected in November 2019, Tesoriero resigned due to what he categorized as health issues, telling The Palladium-Times it was “not serious or life-threatening,” but disruptive to his ability to serve diligently on the council.
“It’s with sadness that I had to do this,” Tesoriero said Friday. “I really liked the job, all my fellow councilors, the department heads and all the employees at City Hall… we had done some good things and I would have liked to see my term go through but I just couldn’t wait.”
Tesoriero endorsed Plunkett for the role, calling him “a good man” and “excellent choice,” adding he would help Plunkett in any way possible to ensure a smooth transition. Tesoriero did not rule out a potential run for office in the future.
Asked about the quick turnaround between Tesoriero’s resignation and Plunkett’s appointment, Barlow said it was important to fill the seat quickly in order to give the residents of the Sixth Ward representation.
“We have some large projects, important decisions and a very aggressive agenda to tackle this summer, and I didn’t want a vacancy on the council to disrupt anything or leave folks without representation,” the mayor said, adding Plunkett would approach the position with dedication and commitment and provide Sixth Ward residents with the attention and service they deserve.
The mayor said he and Tesoriero had been speaking about the councilor’s future for several weeks, and Plunkett became an early candidate to fill the role. Barlow said the now-councilor had previously expressed interest in serving on a board or committee.
“He is well known throughout the community, well liked, a very honest, sincere, compassionate individual who I trust and believe will take the position seriously,” the mayor said, noting Plunkett “immediately accepted” after the two spoke.
Barlow’s appointment does not require a vote from the Oswego Common Council, but council leadership appeared to be supportive of the move.
Council President Robert Corradino, R-7th Ward, said the two do not know one another, but he looks forward to working with Plunkett and helping him learn the necessary skills for the job of councilor.
“There’s a lot to learn,” Corradino said. “I look forward to helping him get acclimated as quickly as possible and get up to speed.”
Hill, R-3rd Ward, on Friday congratulated Plunkett on the appointment, and said he looks forward “to working with and assisting him in any way that (he) can.”
Sixth Ward residents with neighborhood issues can reach Plunkett by phone at 315-529-2719 or via email at Ward6@oswegony.org
