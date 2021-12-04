FULTON — The Fulton Wrestling Club is about a month away from the completion of its new facility.
The bright red building, 84 feet long by 60 feet wide, is located at 940 Emery St. in Fulton. It has been in the works for over a year, and according to Fulton varsity wresting coach Jeff Waldron, it might not be there at all if not for the rallying support of community members, and Fulton wrestling alumni that went so far as to provide services and materials to do it.
“If not for Derrick Bartlett pushing me to get it done, it might not have been,” Waldron said
Bartlett, a former Fulton wrestler and current owner of the Vail Tree Service in Fulton, approached Waldron with the idea, bought the property and donated it, along with thousands of dollars to the wrestling club program where the newly constructed building now sits. Additionally, Bartlett’s wife, Jennifer, started a GoFundMe page to collect donations for construction of the building.
“Having a good work ethic got me to where I am today,” Bartlett said. “I attribute at least part of that to the years I spent on the mat. Moreover, I hope to instill the same type of values in others in the future.”
Another local business owner who made a significant contribution is himself a former Fulton wrestler.
“C.J. Demars donated the heating system and all the labor to install it,” Waldron said.
Demars said he was raised in Fulton wrestling and subsequently, it’s a part of who he always will be.
“The wrestling community makes up about 25 percent of the population here in Fulton,” Demars said. “With a little cauliflower ear and some pride we put our heads together to make some accomplishments, I’m glad to be a part of it.”
Built to be the home of the Fulton Pee Wee program, the building will also be available to the Fulton varsity, JV, and modified wrestlers in the off-season.
“We intend to be a year-round program,” Waldron said.
Waldron said the pandemic stalled the construction due not only to supply chain holdups, but supply and demand glitches that raised the prices of materials significantly. He also said he had to learn some things when it came to putting a project like this together.
“Initially, I thought it would only take about $85,000 to $90,000 to just put up a pole barn get a concrete floor in there and start wrestling,” Waldron said. “But then there were things I didn’t take into consideration I quickly became aware of.”
Waldron said he had to hire site engineer, an architect, and get a survey, which was all a couple thousand dollars apiece. He said he had to pay for a new parking lot, which was $40,000 just for that. Concrete was $20,000 and electrical another $15,000.
“Clearly I didn’t know what I was getting into,” Waldron said.
Waldron also said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the building process went through the roof. The quotes he got originally were not available to him once the community raised the money to meet the bids originally given to him.
The first bids were about $150,000 to $180,000,” Waldron said. “So I applied for a grant to the Shineman Foundation and received a $75,000 and with that we met that goal. But when I went back to the contractors they said those bids were four months old and because of supply chain delays materials had increased in price and now the bids were $100,000 more expensive.”
Waldron said they went back to community fundraising and the community responded in the most amazing way.
Facebook fundraisers, corn-hole tournaments, GoFundMe accounts and private donations were all started again, and Waldron began to work the phones for private donations.
“Nick Duskee, owner of Chubby’s Sports Bar, donated considerably, not once, but twice,” Waldron said. “Former Pee Wee wrestling coach Bob Farfaglia also made a very generous donation.”
Others like Travis Doty, who never even wrestled or had a child who did, contributed. Among the many others who contributed were Doug Longley, who gives every year multiple donations, and Darren Austin, who makes giving a family affair.
Wrestling club fundraising coordinator Chelsea Austin said they did a lot of things to help pay for the new building.
“We did placemats at Mimi’s with businesses on them for a donation,” she said. “Also, we did T-shirts, chicken barbecues, raffle baskets and a lottery board. This is something the children of our community need and we’re going to everything we can to see they get it.”
Austin said even though she has two sons who wrestle, Caymen for the Peewee league and Collen for the high school, this is about all the kids.
“The building is in a great location where the kids from several housing projects can walk to it unlike the other site,” Austin said.
“Austin is a superstar,” Waldron said.
Waldron also said there were people who would just stop him on the street when they saw him and hand him cash for the program, people like Fulton Common Councilor Doug Chapman.
Waldron said he’s grateful to all the contributors who helped them raise almost $300,000, not just the people named, but all the people who chipped in to make this dream a reality.
He also thanks companies such as Fulton Savings Bank, Community Bank Compass Federal Credit Union and B& Sports. Each has been a “huge contributor and supporter” of the program for years.
“Every time we do a fundraiser B&T chips in,” Waldron said.
Les Porter Construction broke ground in early fall of this year and erected the building in just a couple of months, according Waldron.
Waldron said he started a program named the Pledge Program that supports the wrestling cub through donation and he’s pleased to say they’ve already raised approximately $600 a month since it began. Anyone can access it on the wresting clubs webpage, Fultonwrestling.sportngin.com.
Waldron said he feels this is a good time for this to happen considering what everyone has been through the last year and half. Also, he very excited to have one of the only teams in New York Sate to have their own dedicated practice facility.
“Everybody wants to see this happen,” Waldron said. “The opening is good timing because everybody wants to see something positive going on right now. I went to a soccer game not long ago and people were talking about how hard it was to compete with a team that had its own soccer facility right in its own backyard. I turned to one of the parents and said, hopefully within the next year wrestling parents who come to our house to compete will be saying the same thing.”
