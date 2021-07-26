GRANBY — A Phoenix woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a one-vehicle crash in the town of Granby early Sunday morning, according to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday on state Route 48 in south Granby. Kristine Reynolds, 55, of Phoenix, was found dead at the crash scene, which authorities said was between the intersections of County Line Road and county Route 46.
The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation into the crash revealed a single vehicle was involved. Authorities said the 2002 Ford pickup truck driven by Reynolds, who was the only occupant, was traveling south on state Route 48 when it went off the road, overturned and struck a utility pole.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Cody Volunteer Fire Department, Granby Volunteer Fire Department and Menter Ambulance.
