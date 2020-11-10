FULTON — Jeff Horner, a Boy Scout from Troop 750 Phoenix working toward his Eagle Badge requirements, used donated lumber to build three benches for Great Bear Springs Recreation Area. This past Saturday, Jeff with several other Scouts installed the benches at Great Bear. The benches will help visitors relax at locations along the trails and enjoy the natural wooded views, according to officials from the Friends of Great Bear advocacy and service organization. In addition to help preserve local canal history, Jeff organized a work crew to clear and clean up overgrown brush and a fallen tree, at the foundations of the lock keeper’s home and mule barn, that operated the historical guard lock at Great Bear.
Phoenix’s Jeff Horner finishes Eagle Scout project at Great Bear
- Provided / Richard Drosse photos
