VOLNEY — A Phoenix man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with a three-vehicle collision on Dec. 27 in Volney that left one person dead, according to a New York State Police press release.
Matthew C. Pelton, 24, of Phoenix, was charged with second-degree manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and failure to keep right after a toxicology report revealed Pelton’s blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) level measured 0.11 percent at the time of the accident, two-tenths beyond the legal federal limit of 0.08 percent, according to the press release.
Pelton was arraigned before Town Justice Dory Dumas at the Oswego County CAP Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond, police said.
Pelton is scheduled to appear in the Town of Volney Court at 5 p.m. Feb. 7, according to the release.
On Dec. 27, 2021, a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup operated by Pelton and towing an enclosed trailer was traveling northbound on county Route 6 just south of Weller Road in Volney. Pelton allegedly lost control of the vehicle. It jackknifed and entered the southbound lane, striking an oncoming 2012 Kia Forte operated by Robyn M. Sweeney, 63, of Fulton. Sweeney’s vehicle was then facing northbound in the southbound lane when it was struck head-on by a 2016 Mazda SUV operated by Jennifer L. Loveless, 36, of North Syracuse, causing the Kia to exit the highway and come to rest off the shoulder in a hedgerow.
Sweeney was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Pelton was transported to Upstate University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Loveless was transported to Crouse Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A 41-year-old unidentified male passenger in the Mazda was not injured in the crash, police said.
