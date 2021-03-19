Paul V. Moore’s Dempsey promoted to Spectrum regional vice president of field operations

ROCHESTER — Spectrum announced Noel Dempsey has been promoted to regional vice president of field operations for the company’s northeast region, which comprises the company’s cable systems serving millions of customers in upstate New York and New England. Dempsey succeeds Terence Rafferty, who retired from Charter earlier this month after a decades-long career with Charter and its predecessor companies.
Dempsey, who will be based in Rochester, previously served as area vice president of field operations for central New York, which stretches from Watertown to Binghamton and also includes the Syracuse, Utica and Corning markets. He attended Paul V. Moore High School in Central Square, Oswego County and the Syracuse University leadership institute..
“Noel brings to the role extensive experience in both technical operations and network engineering, a powerful combination for leading our field operations organization,” said Tom Adams, executive vice president of field operations for Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand of broadband, video, mobile and voice services. “We are confident his leadership will help us continue to deliver a superior customer and network experience throughout the Northeast.”
As regional vice president, Dempsey reports to Adams and will lead the field operations workforce, including the local technicians who perform installation and service calls in customers’ homes and businesses, as well as maintenance, design and construction of local broadband networks.
Additionally, Dempsey will oversee the completion of two important multiyear broadband initiatives: In New York, Spectrum agreed to extend its network to 145,000 Upstate homes and small businesses as a condition of the Charter- Time Warner Cable (TWC) merger, and is on track to meet that commitment by September 2021. In central and western Massachusetts, Charter’s partnership with the Massachusetts Broadband Initiative (MBI) calls for network extensions in 10 towns. The buildout has already reached more than 9,000 homes in seven towns — with the remaining towns on schedule to be completed by 2023.
Dempsey joined Charter as a result of the merger with TWC in 2016, after holding a series of progressively senior engineering leadership roles at TWC, most recently as group vice president, network expansion and outside plant design. He began his career in the cable and broadband industry as a Field Technician with TWC in 1996, and through his field operations and engineering roles has been involved in numerous major product and network deployments, including IP networks, broadband internet and video on demand. He is an active member of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers and holds three U.S. Patents.
