OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego will offer a pass/fail option to students for the 2020-2021 academic year, another major result of COVID-19 pandemic response.
Members of the college’s Faculty Assembly at a recent meeting approved an extension of the current pass/fail system that was enacted for the spring and fall 2020 semesters. According to Faculty Assembly Chair Elizabeth Schmitt, student input played a major role in the extension’s 86 percent approval among FA voters.
“When the Student Association approached me in October about this, most faculty were opposed,” Schmitt said in a recent interview. “But students made their case, faculty listened, and were swayed. Student government is to be commended for advocating for their fellow students so strongly.”
According to college officials, the pass/fail protocol will undergo some changes for spring 2021.
A pass/fail option will now be expanded to include general education courses with a limit of two per semester. Pass/fail courses can also now count for major requirements where a D- or better is allowed. Departments can weigh in on waiving C- requirements, but that will not happen in some departments, Schmitt said.
If a student changes majors, the pass/fail may revert to a letter grade. Students must decide within five days after grades are posted.
“Most faculty are open to trying to accommodate the disruption of COVID-19 in students' lives and the challenges in adapting to online learning,” Schmitt said.
The pass/fail option isn’t a hit with all students, however.
Nathan Aldous is a senior at Oswego State and said he’s upset with the situation because it “really only helps in the classes required to graduate, not ones in your field of study which I have found to be the harder classes for me at Oswego.”
Lizeth Ortega-Ramirez is the president of the Student Association and helped craft the highly influential proposal letter to the Faculty Assembly. Ortega-Ramirez and the SA said extension of the pass/fail option for the 2020-2021 academic year was an “urgent, necessary step.”
“While the decision to discontinue face-to-face instruction since mid-March in pursuit of social distancing measures is in the public health’s best interest, it places students at an educational disadvantage as virtual instruction does not allow in-person meetings with instructors, requires high-speed internet access, dampens the educational quality of instruction, eliminates traditional in-class participation,” the letter said.
The proposal goes on to note how every aspect of students’ lives has been shaken up, not just inside the classroom.
“The lives of current students continue to be affected because the COVID-19 pandemic has not gone away and reports show that college students’ outlook has changed for the worse due to the COVID-19,” the letter stated.
SA leaders also cited a “a clear disproportionate effect on students due to socioeconomic status and race” and statistics showing that lower-income students are more likely to delay graduation than their higher-income peers.
“This is not an unique situation to SUNY Oswego students,” the letter concludes. “It is affecting students all across the country.”
