Party time: Bars and restaurants celebrate end of curfew

Early closing due to COVID ends this week; local businesses say it will speed recovery to hurting economy
OSWEGO — Nearly a year after economic re-openings were first set in motion, bars and restaurants this weekend will shed coronavirus-related restrictions just in time for the start of summer.
What started as a 10 p.m. curfew put in place in early 2020 was eventually pushed back to midnight, but now will come to an end entirely. It’s accompanied by state lawmakers’ rollback of a measure that prohibited the sale of alcohol without food. Economists, business owners and local officials are optimistic about the future as the accelerated vaccine roll out and stimulus money prompts expectations of a national economic expansion.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo last week announced the longstanding bar and restaurant curfew would end for outdoor dining areas starting May 17 — nearly a year to the day the central New York region began its so-called Phase I re-opening — and for indoor dining areas starting May 31.
"Over the last year New Yorkers have remained disciplined and continued with the practices we know work to stop the spread of the virus," Cuomo said last week. "All the arrows are pointing in the right direction and now we're able to increase economic activity even more. Lifting these restrictions for restaurants, bars and catering companies will allow these businesses that have been devastated by the pandemic to begin to recover as we return to a new normal in a post-pandemic world.”
The 1 a.m. curfew for catered events is also set to be lifted on May 17 if attendees have proof of vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test, followed by an end to all curfews for catered events on May 31.
Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow called the lifting of the curfew and loosening of restrictions “long overdue,” noting nearly half the local population has been vaccinated and those numbers continue to climb. Loosening of coronavirus-related restrictions is “more than reasonable” at this point, he said.
“Our goal all along was to not overwhelm the health care system, and with a 50 percent vaccination rate that won’t happen here locally so for the good of the economy and small business owners the curfews and restrictions must be eased,” the mayor said. “It’s great news for our economy as we have several restaurants and taverns which rely on the late crowd, and I’m hopeful restrictions will continue to ease as people become vaccinated.”
Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels said restaurant owners in the city “have been incredibly strong and have done everything asked of them to comply with COVID protocols,” spending the last year “fighting to keep their heads above water.”
“It’s time to just let them get back to operating their businesses and serving their community,” Michaels said this week.
The end of the food and beverage curfew is the latest measure in the state’s slow and steady march to fuller re-opening amid a decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations coinciding with increased vaccinations. Cuomo late last month announced an increase in spectator capacity at large-scale outdoor events, from one-fifth capacity to one-third capacity.
Cuomo also announced increased capacities at gyms and fitness centers, casinos and gaming facilities and offices starting May 15.
Katie Toomey is the executive director of the Greater Oswego-Fulton Chamber of Commerce (GOFCC) and said across the region, there are signs of a turning point in the economic recovery.
Unemployment is dropping from record highs at the height of the pandemic, and a wave of new investment in local businesses is crashing on the area.
“Perhaps more importantly, a sense of hope and optimism is returning among leaders and the community,” Toomey said, noting downtown areas have experienced a significant increase in shoppers.
Brandon Lagoe, owner of La Parilla in Oswego and Brandon’s Pub and Grill in Fair Haven, said business has been picking up as restrictions lift and the weather warms. Customers’ ability to order drinks without food and the forthcoming lifting of capacity restrictions are beneficial, Lagoe said. The restaurants are still hindered by the pandemic but in a better situation now than before.
“The nice thing is: as more people get vaccinated, I think they’re comfortable with going out and we’ve definitely, over the last three weeks, seen an uptick in traffic through the front door,” Lagoe said of his eateries. “It’s been refreshing seeing people out and moving around.”
As of early April, total consumer spending in Oswego has increased by more than 35 percent compared to January 2020, and proposed state and federal investments coupled with pent up consumer demand is likely to propel the economic progress forward more quickly.
Last month as the curfew was shifted to midnight, local bars and restaurants — which for parts of 2020 were closed to in-person dining and drinking and forced to close by 10 p.m. into February 2021 — welcomed the ability to operate an additional hour into the night.
“It’s nice to have the option to stay open later,” said George Broadwell Jr., owner of GS Steamers Bar & Grill. “We have certain weekend nights where we are busier so to be able to not kick people out at 11 p.m. and stay open a little bit later is a great thing.”
Broadwell noted April had been a busy month as people who have largely been stuck at home are starting to go out. He called the business boom “unprecedented” and suggested it would not stop any time soon.
Though progress has been tangible, Toomey said the overall recovery has been uneven and food service, leisure and hospitality continue to lag behind pre-pandemic employment levels. She said the loosening of restrictions for bar and restaurant owners would support their recovery and enable them to return to more normal operations.
GOFCC just completed the third annual Oswego County Restaurant Week, a week-long affair aimed at driving business into Oswego County restaurants, Toomey said, adding the organization believes that type of promotional outreach would also support consumer confidence and encourage people to return to the restaurants they have missed and explore new favorites.
Lagoe said promotions such as Restaurant Week help tremendously, noting the past week was one of the biggest weeks at the restaurant since the pandemic started in early 2020.
