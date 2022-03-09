FULTON — The Fulton City School District Board of Education met in person Tuesday for the first time since October.
Topics at the meeting included the upcoming Parent University, the Student Well-Being and Achievement Update, and a website application designed to improve communications with residents in the district.
Director of Student Support Services Elizabeth Tiffany said the annual Parent University would be returning to an in-person venue this year after being held virtually the previous year due to COVID restrictions.
The annual event that began in 2015 will be held on Saturday, March 19, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at G. Ray Bodley High School. Tiffany said the event will include workshops, a community resource fair and an array of children’s activities. Also, different area restaurants will participate in what Tiffany described as a “miniature taste of Fulton.”
Registration for the event is required and can be accessed on the school’s website at www.fultoncsd.org. If transportation is an issue for anyone it will be provided and can also be arranged through the website.
The Student Well-being and Achievement Update is an annual report the board gives at midyear, according to Superintendent of Schools Brian Pulvino. It’s designed to ensure the district provides a safe and healthy personal learning environment for students and staff, while offering the highest quality of instruction along with social and emotional support.
“It is also aligned with everything in our Strategic Coherence Plan,” Pulvino said.
Pulvino described the strategy as a multi-tiered system of supports utilizing data to identify needs and prescribe evidence-based responses to the areas of academics, behavior, attendance and social-emotional developmental health.
One of the things the approach helps school officials gauge is days of interrupted instruction for students. Pulvino said this is due to quarantine, isolation and things of that nature. Missed days of in-person learning for students through week 20 resulted in 1,892 students missing one of more days of in-person class through 14,918 remote learning days. This included 1,089 students for 9,300 remote days at the elementary level, 482 students for 2,723 remote days at the junior high school, and 321 students for 2,895 remote days at G. Ray Bodley High School.
Missed days for Fulton City School district employees who experienced COVID infection or exposure issues and were required to isolate or quarantine totaled 725 COVID leave days in the first 20 weeks of school, averaging out to one day per employee. According to the board, those days were covered by substitute teachers.
Dr. Dominick Lisi, chief of operations and innovation, spoke about a new website application named “Let’s Talk” to “provide efficient communication with the community and the community with us.”
Lisi said the feature is found on the top navigation bar of the FCSD website, and takes the user to a simple landing page that allows them to ask questions.
“What this will do is direct a person’s question to the right person in the district so we can get the right answer as quickly as possible,” Lisi said.
Lisi also said that while the application only offers two question buttons right now, one on the budget and another on “other questions,” his hopes are it will grow in the future.
“This is a product I utilized in my last role and it was very helpful,” Pulvino said. “It allows us to keep up with documentation and our responses as well. It’s a piece we’re using to expand our communication.”
During the public forum, the board heard from attorney Wallace Van C. Auser III. His topic was a Syracuse media report from a recent varsity boys basketball game in Fulton. In that report, coaches of the opposing team were quoted as saying actions of some of the fans at the game were racist.
“I want to address the board about a recent article in the Syracuse Post-Standard alleging racism of some students at a recent basketball game,” Auser said. “I thought the article was very poorly written with no justification for the allegation.”
Auser said there was no evidence the students were disruptive in any way.
“It only came out afterward when the coach decided to go to the press rather than contacting someone from Fulton,” Auser said.
He added, “I think it’s important to understand here that although there’s behavior that needs to be determined and regulated, it has to be by objective standards, so somebody can know ahead of time whether conduct conforms to, or violates, a certain principle.”
Auser said there was nothing to indicate the fans at the game did anything to violate any code of conduct or principle.
“I guess it was mentioned that these actions made someone feel unwelcome,” Auser said. “However, I submit to you that is a very subjective standard and it should not be the standard for any code of conduct, because the subjective standard is very arbitrary and it can be very capricious.”
Auser asked the board to consider making a public statement in defense of the student fans that attended the game.
“When they are intimidated they need to be defended when they didn’t do anything that was wrong,” Auser said. “I would ask the board to consider making a public statement to defend the students and calling to task the people who made an unjustified allegation against the students.”
