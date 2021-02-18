Pall-Times writer, SUNY Oswego student breaks big SUNY COVID story

OSWEGO — The State University of New York this week surpassed one million COVID tests administered since the beginning of the 2021 semester, and breaking the news earned a member of The Palladium-Times newsroom some statewide attention.
Ben Grieco covers sports and breaking news for The Pall-Times while he finishes his final semester at SUNY Oswego as a journalism major. He also serves as editor-in-chief of the college’s student paper, The Oswegonian.
Grieco reported the news of the seven-figure COVID testing figure on Tuesday morning, (“You can’t tell me this isn’t impressive,” he tweeted) and quickly earned recognition from some of the university system’s top administrator.
“Kudos to Ben Grieco and The Oswegonian for breaking the story on SUNY’s big testing milestone,” responded SUNY Chancellor Dr. James Malatras.
