Pall-Times’ Eddie Velazquez recognized for investigative journalism

OSWEGO — A former Pall-Times reporter’s work in exploring the closure of The Ladies Home of Oswego has been recognized by a regional press association.
The Syracuse Press Club has named Eddie Velazquez a finalist for its investigative print reporting award, with the winner to be announced later this year. Velazquez was a staff reporter for The Palladium-Times in 2019-2020 and currently attends graduate school at SUNY Oswego.
Despite leaving the newspaper full time to continue his education, Velazquez didn’t give up on a story that would eventually take more than a year to complete.
A special report entitled “State documents show grim final years at Ladies Home” was published on Oct. 15, 2020, 18 months after the facility closed its doors in February 2019.
In the intervening time, Velazquez spoke with contemporary and former employees, residents and family members, neighbors, visitors, company officials and state regulators. A Freedom of Information Law request produced hundreds of pages of documents containing financial records, allegations of abuse and neglect, citations from the Department of Health and other previously unpublished information. Velaquez’s deep dive into the company’s fiscal records produced an accounting of an organization in a deep financial hole and vendors circling angrily.
“Between the months of September, October and November in 2018, an inspection report found the financial accounts under the Ladies Home’s had insufficient funds to cover 13 different checks, with several of the checks submitted more than once,” Velazquez wrote in his article.
The Syracuse Press Club awards gala will be held Sept. 25, 2021. Pall-Times editor Seth Wallace and Valley-News editor Mike LeBoeuf were both also nominated for awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.