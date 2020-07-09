Palermo United Methodist Church announces lawn sale for Aug. 8

PALERMO — Palermo United Methodist Church officials have announced a community-wide lawn sale to be held Saturday, Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
According to Pastor Tammie Nipper, vendors with offer a “vast selection” of goods including but not limited to household items, linens, toys, clothing, apparel and hardware. A lunch tent will also be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“Come buy or sell,” said Nipper. “The lawn wil lbe covered with a variety of sellers and space is still available.”
To request a vendor application, email petrie3@twcny.rr.com or by calling the church office at 315-598-4888 but Aug. 1.
