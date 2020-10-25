PALERMO, N.Y. — A staff member in the Mexico Academy and Central School District has tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced Sunday, prompting Palermo Elementary to move to a fully virtual learning model for at least two weeks.
The Mexico Academy and Central School District (MACS) said the Oswego County Health Department informed district officials on Sunday, and by early afternoon the district announced Palermo students would be instructed virtually for the next two weeks. The district will implement the fully remote instructional model for Palermo Elementary School starting Oct. 26.
The school district said the fully remote instructional model is necessary due to the number of staff members on quarantine. District officials said a return to in-person instruction is planned for Nov. 9.
MACS officials in a press release said the staff member, who would not be identified by the district due to privacy concerns, was last in attendance at Palermo Elementary Oct. 22 and was not exhibiting symptoms at that time.
“When developing our reopening plan, our top priority was student and staff safety,” said Interim Superintendent Michael Schiedo. “We followed guidance from the CDC, Department of Health and Education Department to take every precaution possible. Unfortunately, with the nature of this pandemic, no one is immune, and it inevitably made its way to one of our MACS family members. We are working hand-in-hand with the health department as they provide additional guidance.”
The county Health Department is in the process of notifying individuals considered to be in close contact with the staff member. Out of an abundance of caution, anyone who has had close contact with the staffer for 10 minutes or more will be required by county health officials to quarantine for 14 days.
Other schools in the district – Mexico Elementary, New Haven Elementary, Mexico Middle School and Mexico High School – will remain open and operate on their normal hybrid model schedules.
District officials continue to urge everyone to take proper preventative measures like ensuring proper hygiene and hand washing, practicing social distancing and wearing masks when social distancing is not possible.
Anyone with questions or concerns about COVID-19 exposure can contact the Oswego County Health Department COVID Hotline at 315-349-3330.
