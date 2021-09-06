OSWEGO – A little more than a month after mosquitoes carrying the potentially deadly Eastern equine encephalitis virus were discovered in Oswego County for the first time this year, a pair of horses have died due to the virus, according to county health officials.
The Oswego County Health Department on Friday reported two horses in the town of Palermo died earlier this week after becoming infected with Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE). Health officials said the diagnosis was confirmed in test results released Friday by the state Department of Health (DOH).
The county Health Department said the horses lived on the same farm and had not been vaccinated for EEE.
Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang on Friday said EEE remains active in the local environment and mosquito population and would until the first heavy frost occurs later this year.
“Until we have a killing frost, people in all areas of Oswego County need to fully protect themselves from mosquito bites when they participate in outdoor activities,” he said. “Please avoid being outdoors during the periods when mosquitoes are most active, primarily around dusk and dawn. If you are outdoors, you should be wearing long pants and long sleeves, and using insect repellents.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) describes EEE as a rare illness in humans with only a few cases reported in the U.S. each year but calls the virus “one of the most severe mosquito-transmitted diseases” in the nation. Approximately 33 percent of infected individuals die from the disease and most survivors experience significant brain damage, according to the CDC.
EEE is transmitted to humans by the bite of an infected mosquito. The CDC says most people infected with the virus have no apparent illness, but severe cases involving encephalitis — an inflammation of the brain — start with the sudden onset of headache, high fever, chills and vomiting. The illness can then progress into disorientation, seizures or coma.
There have been five human cases of EEE in New York state since 1971 — all in Oswego and Onondaga counties — with the most recent cases proving fatal. In 2011, 4-year-old Maggie Wilcox tragically died from the disease, catapulting EEE into the public spotlight.
State and county health officials each year monitor mosquito populations and test samples for various diseases transmitted by the pests. The Oswego County Health Department maintains and operates a countywide mosquito surveillance program, which typically runs from late May to early September, headquartered inside the Three Mile Bay Wildlife Management Area in the town of West Monroe near the northern shore of Oneida Lake.
EEE was discovered for the first time this year in late July in the town of Albion, and the virus has since been detected in several other areas across the county, including sampling sites in Palermo, West Monroe, Hastings, Central Square and Constantia. EEE has been detected in Oswego County mosquito populations for at least eight straight years, largely in the Toad Harbor Swamp and Albion areas.
“EEE is endemic to our area,” Huang said in a statement Friday. “Our surveillance shows that the virus is still active in Oswego County. We continue to monitor and assess mosquito and virus activities. We work closely with the state Department of Health, which provides support and guidance.”
The county Health Department recently conducted aerial spraying of the Toad Harbor Swamp area, and Huang said health officials are discussing another round of aerial spraying. Huang, however, has noted aerial spraying is a temporary, partial measure to control EEE and individuals should continue to protect themselves from mosquitoes.
Local health officials encourage individuals in Oswego County to use insect repellents when spending extended periods of time outdoors, and to take proactive steps to reduce mosquito populations around the home.
According to the county, insect repellents that contain DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus are most effective, and noted repellents that contain permethrin are meant for clothing and gear and should not be applied directly to skin. Individuals should read product labels and follow package instructions.
Individuals should also limit outdoor activities between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active, and wear protective clothing, including long sleeves, pants, socks and shoes when weather permits.
In an effort to reduce mosquito habitats around the home, residents are advised to take the following steps:
• Repair or replace window and door screens to keep mosquitoes outside and reduce or eliminate all standing water
• Dispose of old tires, which can be significant mosquito breeding sites. Used tires are accepted at local transfer stations. For details, call the Oswego County Solid Waste Department at 315-591-9200
• Empty or dispose of pails, cans, flower pots and similar water-holding containers
• Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors
• Clear roof gutters and be sure they drain properly
• Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use
• Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs and drain pool covers
• Change the water in birdbaths and horse troughs at least twice weekly
• Remove leaf debris from yards and gardens, and clean vegetation and debris from the edge of ponds
• Use landscaping to eliminate standing water
For more information about protecting your family against mosquitoes, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3564 or visit the state DOH website at http://www. health.ny.gov/publications/2731/.
