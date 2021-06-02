Pair charged in G. Ray Bodley burglaries

FULTON — Police announced a stack of charges Wednesday against two individuals accused of burglarizing G. Ray Bodley High School once in April and again last week, the latter causing the school to shut down for the day.
Hannah Revoir, 20, of Hannibal, and Zoey Rice, 18, of Fulton, were arrested and booked for felony burglary, conspiracy, criminal mischief, criminal tampering and multiple counts of petit larceny. They were held pending arraignment, police said in a statement.
Revoir and Rice are accused of breaking into G. Ray Bodley, the high school serving the Fulton City School District, on separate occasions roughly six weeks apart when they “stole property, tampered with items in various rooms and caused significant inconvenience to school employees responsible for the clean up,” police said.
The pair allegedly unlawfully entered and vandalized the school around midnight on Monday, April 12, and returned for another round during in the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 25. The May 25 incident allegedly caused so much damage it required a police presence that forced grades nine through 12 into remote learning for the day. The remote learning came as a shock to students, parents, faculty and staff.
In total, both Revoir and Rice were charged with: two counts of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony, along with six counts of petit larceny, three counts of criminal mischief, two counts of conspiracy and two counts of criminal tampering, all Class A misdemeanors.
According to The Palladium-Times’ records, both Revoir and Rice were at one point students in the Fulton City School District but requests to school and police officials to confirm their status were not returned by press time.
