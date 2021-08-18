FULTON — A pair suspected of a Friday evening burglary in Fulton were arrested over the weekend and charged with multiple felonies related to the alleged incident.
The Fulton Police Department (FPD) on Sunday announced the arrests of 20-year-old Dominic D. Diaz and 24-year-old James M. Diaz in connection with a reported burglary and assault on Oneida Village Drive in the city of Fulton. The Diazes are charged with first-degree burglary, a class B felony, second-degree assault, a class D felony, second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors.
Dominic Diaz was also charged with third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony and class A misdemeanor, respectively.
Authorities said the two suspects allegedly entered a victim’s residence without permission and assaulted him. Police said one of the subjects threatened to kill the victim and allegedly used a handgun as a blunt object to strike the victim.
Fulton police said the victim was treated at a local hospital for lacerations and multiple broken bones.
Authorities said the suspects were located in the town of Oswego, where police said James Diaz resides, and taken into custody for FPD by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, state police and Oswego police. Police said a handgun was recovered where the subjects were arrested.
Fulton police said the two subjects were transported to the Oswego County Correction Facility for centralized arraignment Saturday and posted bail before being released. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and further charges are possible.
