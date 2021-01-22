PACS senior’s ‘Play it Forward’ campaign ensures equipment cost isn’t hurdle for athletes

PULASKI – Pulaski Academy & Central Schools senior athlete Cassidy Philips knows the lessons learned on the field often carry over to the classroom and, through a new community service effort, is helping to ensure the cost of athletic gear isn’t a hurdle for potential student athletes.
Philips, who named her campaign “Play it Forward,” is accepting donations of new and gently used sports equipment to provide to students who otherwise would not be able to afford gear to participate in scholastic athletics.
“I’ve seen how sports plays a role in kids’ academics,” Philips, a member of the school’s cross country and track teams, said. “They tend to work a little bit harder in school so they can keep their spot on the team.”
Taking into consideration the stigma some students may feel, Philips’ mother, Robin, a florist and the proprietor of Designs of Elegance at 3891 Rome Road, is accepting donations of new and used athletic gear at the store.
Designs of Elegance is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and is closed Sunday. Those wishing to donate items may call (315) 298-6097.
