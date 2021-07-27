OSWEGO — Military officials and a crowd of smiling family and friends converged under sunny skies Saturday at Fort Ontario in support of Port City native Jason Wallace, the newest brigadier general in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Wallace has served since October 2020 in his new position at the Darien, Illinois-based 416th Theater Engineer Command (TEC). A ceremonial promotion conferral was delayed due to COVID-19, officials said.
Wallace serves as the deputy commander of the 416th TEC which is comprised of more than 10,000 personnel. The unit trains and equips units and soldiers in 26 states west of the Mississippi, and runs humanitarian operations throughout Central and South America as well as the Middle East.
Former 416th TEC commander U.S. Army Major General Miyako Schanely said Wallace was ready.
“He’s a phenomenal leader,” Schanely said Saturday. “He can always be trusted with the most difficult mission, but at the same time he never looses sight of the importance of people that are fulfilling those missions and blending the two of those together is so important for long term success.”
Wallace holds a bachelor’s degree from Clarkson University, and master’s degrees from SUNY Oswego and the U.S. Army War College. During his previous assignment, Wallace was the 416th TEC chief of staff acting as principal advisor to the commander.
“Today is about you,” Wallace said to his crowd of supporters. “I’m here today because of you and your impacts on my life. The journey to get here today has been with all of you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.