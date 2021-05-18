Oswego's Colonel Ben Richardson to retire from Army after decorated career

Citizen soldier and OHS teacher deployed to Afghanistan, commanded COVID relief
OSWEGO — He’s been an infantry and scout platoon leader, infantry and cavalry troop commander, brigade plans and operations officer, brigade chief intelligence officer, battalion operations officer, division strategic plans officer and a liaison officer.
Now, Oswego’s Ben Richardson gets to be something new after 32 years in New York Army National Guard: at ease, for good.
Colonel Benjamin Richardson began in 1989 as a private in the E Troop, 1/108th Infantry. After becoming a sergeant, he received his commission through the Federal Officers Candidate School program in 1990. He has also served as the Assistant Chief of Staff for Intelligence for the 42nd Division.
Oswego Buccaneers are more familiar with Richardson in another position of authority, albeit a different if as challenging billet: high school teacher.
“For many years, Mr. Richardson has been a role model of self-sacrifice and service for the students of our district,” said Oswego City School District Board of Education President Heather DelConte of Richardson, who has taught history at Oswego High School since 1995. “We are tremendously grateful for his contributions to our students inside the classroom, but also to the greater community through his exemplary military career.”
During his Army career, Richardson served in an extraordinary array of roles. He commanded the National Guard airport security detail in Rochester following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, and a few years later ran intelligence for the 2004 Republican National Convention in New York City. Richardson deployed to Afghanistan in 2008 as a leader on the Provincial Police Monitoring Team working with the Afghan police officers. He commanded 500 soldiers including his own 2/101st Cavalry during the National Guard’s response to Hurricane Sandy in 2013 and most recently, Richardson served for 80 days as the Chief of Staff for the Dual Status Command on COVID-19 pandemic operations.
“On behalf of the entire Oswego community, we congratulate Colonel Richardson on his retirement and express our deep appreciation for his service to our country,” said Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, himself an OHS grad although never one of Richardson’s pupils in class, adding Richardson has had an “enormous impact on his community.”
Colonel Richardson’s career awards are nearly too numerous to list, but they include: The Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Army Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, NATO Medal, Army Reserve Components Overseas Training Ribbon, NY Exercise Support Ribbon, NY Humane Service Medal, Combat Infantryman’s Badge, New York State Conspicuous Service Medal, and the Knowlton Award for Military Intelligence. Upon retirement, he was admitted as a Distinguished Knight in the Order of St. George for his Calvary service. Recently, State Senator Patty Richie nominated Colonel Richardson to the NY State Senate’s Veterans’ Hall of Fame.
Richardson is a graduate of Cornell University and holds master’s degrees from American Military University and the U.S. Army War College. Born in Boston, he grew up in New York City. He has lived and worked in Oswego as a social studies teacher at Oswego High School since 1995. He and his wife, Nancy, are the parents of two children: Claire and Dane Richardson.
