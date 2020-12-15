Oswego's Aqua Spa Float Center opens

OSWEGO — The Aqua Spa Float Center & Wellness Boutique was officially opened Tuesday evening in a ceremony with business owners and city officials.
Located at 120 E. First St., Oswego, the float and wellness destination is located in the former Oswego City School District education center building on the site and shares a parking lot with the nearby Community Bank branch.
Owners Tammy Wilkinson and Terry LeRoi describe the facility as a “unique, one-of-a-kind sanctuary in central New York” which offers float therapy, cryotherapy, infrared saunas, salt therapy, an oxygen bar, massage chairs, a massage therapist, relaxation rooms and an on-site gift store.
"We're feeling really blessed and happy to share this with the community," Wilkinson told The Palladium-Times at the ribbon-cutting.
Proponents of the therapies claim they can help relieve stress, recover from injuries, fight addiction and eliminate chronic pain.
“Our facility was designed to transcend,” said Wilkinson, likely best known to the wider community for her expert involvement with local theater companies and performing arts. “As you enter the doors your instincts and mind are shaped to something entirely new, a sensation and environment that feels natural, a state of being that enables your wellness journey, experience, and escape, through our expansive products and services.”
The expansive, eminently appointed Aqua Spa offers float orbs and “deluxe quest float suites,” boasting state-of-the-art “custom fiber optic star lit ceilings for an enhanced float experience and state-of-the-art heating systems.”
“Step into your own private cabin and enjoy tall ceilings while still getting full sensory deprivation,” Aqua Spa officials said in describing the experience.
For more information, call 315-207-2080 or visit aquaspafloatcenter.com.
