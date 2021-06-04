Oswego YMCA Harborfest 5k returns July 24

OSWEGO — Registration is now open for the Oswego YMCA’s 32nd annual Harborfest 5k Run and Walk Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 8:30 a.m.
Online registration is available at raceroster.com or at the YMCA at 265 W. 1st St. There is an entry fee for the event, and fees increase on July 1. Event shirts in selected sizes are guaranteed to those who registered before July 5 and are in limited supply after.
“Even though the Harborfest festival is cancelled, this important YMCA community fundraiser is on,” said YMCA Director of Health and Wellness Trish Levine.
Proceeds from the event support YMCA programs that help create and deliver positive change to children, adults, and families in Oswego. The YMCA has been a part of downtown Oswego and strengthening the community for over 165 years.
“This event has continued for over three decades due to the generosity of community partners including returning sponsor Oswego Health,” Levine said. “In addition, on-course support will be provided by the Fulton Amateur Radio Club and volunteers make this event a safe and fun occasion.”
Due to COVID restrictions, the event has been modified to include only a 5k run and walk with participation capped at 150 people. Same day registration will not be available. Race shirts are only available online. There will be no post-race event, and times will be posted online at auyertiming.com. Awards will be available for pick-up at the YMCA the following week.
For more information, call the YMCA at 342-6082 option 0, or visit oswegoymca.org.
