Oswego YMCA added as site for Thursday, May 7 milk giveaways

OSWEGO — Officials have announced more milk giveaways scheduled for Thursday, May 7.
The Oswego YMCA has been added to the sites for free milk distribution, officials announced Wednesday morning. The distribution will take place from approximately 1-3 p.m. at the Oswego YMCA located at 265 W. 1st St., Oswego.
According to YMCA Health and Wellness Director Trish Levine, those who attend should enter into the parking lot on the south side of the YMCA, facing Dunkin Donuts. The YMCA, American Dairy Association Northeast, Oswego County Legislature Majority Leader Terry Wilbur, Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay and Dave and Maria Johnson of C's Beverage are all helping to make this event possible, YMCA officials said.
“YMCAs are a charitable, nonprofit force for good. We always adapt to meet the needs of our community," said Kerrie Ann Webb, Executve Director of the Oswego YMCA. "Today, as the coronavirus impacts the lives of so many in Oswego, the Y is continuing to serve in amazing ways.”
Although the Oswego YMCA building may be closed for traditional membership and program activities, the Y remains open for providing emergency child care.
Additionally, Oswego County officials have announced a free milk distribution Thursday afternoon at the Walgreen’s Pharmacy parking lot, 3035 East Avenue (state Route 49), beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Approximately 800 gallons of whole milk will be given away, thanks to the Dairy Farmers of America dairy cooperative and local dairy farmers. Up to two gallons will be allowed for each vehicle, officials said.
Barclay and the Oswego County Legislature are coordinating the event with assistance from the Town of Hastings.
