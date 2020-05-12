Oswego woman ticketed for coronavirus threat

OSWEGO — An Oswego woman is facing a menacing charge after she allegedly removed her facemask, stated she had COVID-19 and coughed in the direction of two individuals after a verbal argument.
According to the Oswego City Police Department, Cindy Pupparo, of 4048 County Route 57, reportedly became upset during an argument at the Dollar Tree store at 140 State Route 104 on April 28.
Police said they were called when Pupparo, 49, removed a mask she was wearing, stated she had the coronavirus and then coughed in the direction of two people.
Police said there’s no confirmation that Pupparo was sick. She was charged with third-degree menacing.
“The charge is for creating fear for no reason … it escalated the verbal dispute and created fear in the person,” Lt. Damian Waters said.
Pupparo was issued an appearance ticket for July 2 in Oswego City Court.
