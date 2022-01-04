OSWEGO — An Oswego woman was arrested Thursday and charged with 2nd-degree attempted murder and other charges in a connection with an alleged incident that occurred Dec. 14 in the town of Minetto.
In addition to the attempted murder charge, Ramona Cooper, 38, of Oswego, was charged with 1st degree attempted assault, 2nd-degree assault, 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and 2nd-degree menacing, according to a press release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
The charges are from an incident in the town of Minetto where she cut the chin of her teenage son with a kitchen knife during a domestic incident on Dec. 14, the release stated.
Her son was treated at a hospital and released. Her son was able to pry the knife from her and escape to a neighbor’s residence, where 911 was called, police said. After a prolonged investigation, it was determined that she was trying to kill her son by stabbing him in the neck, the release stated.
Cooper was to be arraigned in Oswego County CAP Court on Thursday afternoon.
