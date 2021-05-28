OSWEGO TOWN — Officials are inviting the public to participate in an introduction to the Town of Oswego Local Waterfront Revitalization Program Project (LWRP), a comprehensive land and water use program that expresses a vision for the town’s waterfront area and provides the means to achieve that vision.
The meeting will be conducted over Zoom at 5 p.m. on June 14, 2021. The meeting link will be available at townofoswego.com.
