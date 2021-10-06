Oswego Town proposed budget calls for slight tax decrease

OSWEGO — The proposed 2022 Oswego Town budget unveiled this week, if approved by the town board, would decrease taxes by 0.33 percent.
This would be Oswego Town’s first tax decrease since 2016, when the tax rate dropped 0.45 percent.
After a budget workshop held by the Oswego Town Board on Sept. 28, the tentative 2022 budget was passed along to the town clerk on Tuesday.
“This workshop was just another way we hope to improve the town’s fiscal position and the people’s understanding of it,” said Town Supervisor Richard Kaulfuss.
Kaulfuss said the board still has some concerns over salaries proposed for both the town clerk and the highway superintendent and will review those figures during a public hearing scheduled for Oct. 26.
He explained in almost every town you have a job that gets paid out of three or four different line items, so it looks like the town clerk is receiving a significant pay increase, but “in actuality what we did was eliminate all the other line items the clerk gets and put it all in one spot.”
The estimated town appropriations for 2022 are $2.4 million. Tax revenue is expected to produce approximately $1.164 million, where other estimated revenue is expected to produce $1.256 million.
If the proposed budget were approved, a homeowner with a home valued at $100,000 would pay $482. In 2021, that homeowner paid $483.62 in taxes.
The proposed salary for each of the town board members is $4,571, and the town clerk would receive a salary of 45,000.
Other proposed salaries are $60,000 for the highway superintendent, $17,056 for the town supervisor, and $19,194.50 for the town justice.
Kalfuss said another factor for the tax decrease is the board has been doing a better job of identifying and predicting the revenue.
“A conscious decision to underestimate revenue streams and overestimate expenditures has helped us to determine our appropriations,” Kaulfuss said. “By looking at our five-year history and trend, we’re better able to have an accurate prediction of what our expenditures are and an accurate prediction of what our revenues are.”
In addition, Kaulfuss said certain measures taken this year including the refinancing the town hall, re-evaluating medical benefit costs for town employees, and the retirement of town employees not replaced, are also responsible for the decrease in the tax levy.
“Looking at our trends over a five-year-period has also helped us to predict our expenses for our water bill,” Kaulfuss said. “Because we look at our history, we can now say we have a better idea how much it’s actually costing us to maintain the town.”
The supervisor said, “We’re not just looking at what we spent last year but what we spent vs. what we budgeted… so there are line items you almost always over budget.
“If you look at the line items you’ve over budgeted, you see the items you can cut,” Kaulfuss said. “You can see where those trends are. Hence, the budget over a five-year-period becomes more realistic in terms of where you are.”
Kaulfuss also said despite saving the taxpayers money this year the town has been working on “beefing up” its code enforcement.
“We’re probably going to double the code enforcement of the town,” he said.
In addition to the tentative budget, Kaulfuss said he was proud to report the town has received an A-plus credit rating from the S&P Global rating system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.