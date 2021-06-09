Oswego Town marijuana proposal draws crowd

OSWEGO TOWN — The Oswego Town Board Tuesday called upon the community for feedback regarding their proposed marijuana ordinance that would restrict certain cannabis-related businesses from opening in the town.
On March 31, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) legalizing recreational use of cannabis in the state of New York. The next step was whether towns or cities would allow retail dispensaries and on-site consumption establishments in their respective communities.
When Oswego Town officials announced their intentions to prohibit these businesses from establishing in the town limits through a local law, a slew of community members responded in opposition of the town’s plan, claiming the measure would inhibit the town’s growth.
“These laws are counterproductive to the public’s health and community and only serve to cause more harm to the community than they aim to prevent,” Veteran’s Ananda Inc. and Ananda Farms Owner Sarah Stenuf said at the meeting. “The cannabis industry has been and always will be present in our communities. Restrictions just force these now opportunity-given businesses to operate without regulatory scrutiny or contributing to the town’s tax base.”
Stenuf, a war-veteran turned cannabis entrepreneur, said these restrictions wouldn’t help the town but only restrict the community’s ability to develop and abide with the current “social norms.”
“(Restrictions) will not stop me from expanding into the cannabis retail and social market. I have run a successful business in Fulton for more than three years. This measure will only stop me from opening my company here and providing revenue and tax benefits to my community,” Stenuf said.
As the MRTA states, community-governing entities have until Dec. 31 to decide whether their community would allow dispensaries or similar businesses to operate in the town’s borders.
Town Supervisor Richard Kaulfuss said the town’s ongoing review of its Comprehensive Plan and Zoning law were decisive factors in the proposed measure, saying it was “in the best interest of the residents and businesses of the town.”
“We were afraid that the time to refrain from these businesses would expire before we had our rules and regulations in place,” Kaulfuss said. “The resolution by the town represents neither opposition nor acceptance of the MRTA, but rather seeks to afford the town opportunity to ensure how it fits within the character and guidelines of the town.”
According to former hemp farmer and town resident Will Weimer, redefining the town’s Comprehensive Plan and subsequent zoning would be a perfect time to fit these new businesses into the town.
“I have 42 acres of undeveloped land that we have future plans for, so zoning is important to me,” said Weimer, who added that his plans would help further job growth in the community.
After the community feedback, town officials unanimously decided to table the local law, signifying no decision on the town’s status of accepting or rejecting cannabis-related entities.
Currently, Kaulfuss said the town board has no plans to reignite the conversation in the future unless prompted by the Zoning Board or Planning Board —where all questions, concerns or applications will be deferred, he said.
Following Tuesday’s meeting, Kaulfuss said the town was thankful for the community’s feedback. He said he hoped the generated awareness would spark more conversation from the other side.
“(Last night) everybody was saying that they wanted it,” Kaulfuss said Wednesday, referring to the feedback at the meeting. “People who think we shouldn’t have the businesses need to speak up.”
The supervisor said he invites feedback from the community on both sides of the issue.
Town Board member Victoria Mullen said tabling the measure was “the right move,” and the meeting provided critical feedback and educated the board.
“What we were going to do today was not the right time. You don’t want to get out of something before you even know what’s going to happen,” Mullen said. “We have a Planning Board, and they will take care of applications from people who want to put a dispensary in the town of Oswego.”
The Planning Board meets every third Monday at 7 p.m. and the Zoning Board of Appeals meets every third Thursday at 7 p.m. All meetings are held at the Oswego Town Hall. Community members are encouraged to join in the conversation at the meetings. For more information, visit www. townofoswego.com.
