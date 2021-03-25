Oswego Town celebrates its Medal of Honor recipients

OSWEGO TOWN — To commemorate heroes of the past, present and future, Oswego Town officials, historical experts and community members came together Thursday to honor local recipients of the highest possible merit in the armed forces — the Medal of Honor.
On the occasion of National Medal of Honor Day, a crowd gathered in front of the Oswego Town Hall statue of Dr. Mary Walker to honor the two Oswego Town commendation recipients: James H. Lee and Dr. Mary Edwards Walker.
“I don’t think people recognize the historical significance this area had in the development of the country. Many things came out of this area, and it’s still a great place to live. These people fought to make it a great place to live. We’re trying to continue that, and this helps us to remember where we came from and where we are going,” Kaulfuss added
Since 1991, March 25 has been annually recognized by Congress to honor “those that have gone above and beyond the call of duty.”
National Medal of Honor Day was officially adopted on Nov. 15, 1990 at the request of President George H.W. Bush.
Kaulfuss and event curator George DeMass, Oswego Town historian, were joined by Oswego County Legislature Majority Leader Terry Wilbur, R-Hannibal, fellow prominent local historians, and the Dr. Mary Walker statue sculptor, Sharron Bumann.
“Every day we should honor our military men and women, but today we just take an extra moment, especially being here at this ceremony to pay our respects to both Medal of Honor recipients,” Wilbur said.
DeMass led the ceremony and highlighted notable feats of both Lee and Walker. According to DeMass, both received the commendation for their honorable acts during the Civil War, but for two different actions that helped change the tide of both the war and society at large.
Lee is remembered locally because following the Civil War, he married Town of Oswego resident Julia Place and lived the rest of his life there. DeMass said Lee was laid to rest in the rural cemetery — close to fellow Medal of Honor winner Dr. Mary Walker — in the Oswego Town.
DeMass said that during the Civil War, Lee was instrumental in securing victory for the Union ship, the USS Kearsarge — the only Union vessel in Europe — over the CSS Alabama, a confederate ship, in the Mediterranean Sea on June 19, 1864.
“People ask, ‘What were ships doing over in the Mediterranean during the Civil War?’ Well, the Kearsarge was over there to block the southerners from sending cotton into England,” DeMass said.
Walker was one of the first female surgeons and voluntarily helped the Union during the Civil War as a civilian surgeon. DeMass said she helped pave the way for women into the world of medicine and following the war, she was instrumental in the fight for women’s suffrage.
She wore her commendation every day, even though it was rescinded in 1917 due to her status as a civilian surgeon. However, later, her medal was posthumously re-awarded to her by President Jimmy Carter in 1977.
Following the event, DeMass said that although he was not anticipating as many people to show up, he was happy the event turned out as well as it did.
“I wanted to keep it very simple and informal. It was nice, and it meant a lot to be there,” DeMass said. “I was thrilled with how it turned out and was so glad that Terry Wilbur was there, and I was happy with the number of people that showed up for a spur-of-the-moment event.”
