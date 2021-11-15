OSWEGO – The Oswego Town Board adopted the final town budget for the fiscal year of 2022 this week, resulting in the town’s first property tax reduction since 2016.
The $2.4 million spending plan includes nearly $1.4 million in general fund spending and $1.28 million in highway spending, offset by roughly $1.25 million in revenues. The $4.79 per $1,000 property tax rate is a nearly 1 percent decrease from the current budget year, which asked town property owners to pay roughly $4.83 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Under the 2022 budget, the owner of a property valued at $100,000 would pay roughly $479 in property taxes, a roughly $4 savings from the $483 paid in the current tax year.
One concern before passing the budget was voiced by board member John Fowler, who asked to establish a job description outlining the town code enforcement officer’s increase in duties, due in part to the proposed $10,000 salary increase.
Oswego Town Supervisor Richard Kaulfuss said town board member Greg Herrmann made a similar request, and assured the board he was working with code enforcement to resolve that issue.
“It’s my understanding the code the enforcement officer intends to double up the time he’s putting into the town,” Kaulfuss said. “The town board members want to make sure there’s accountability.”
In other business:
Kaulfuss reported on an annual inspection of the Sleepy Hallow sewer treatment plant with the Department of Environmental Conservation (D.E.C.) earlier on Tuesday. Kaulfuss said the plant is in bad shape, and the town needs to do some things about it and exploring possible solutions.
The board accepted the resignation of Tom Iorizzo from the Planning Board effective 12/31/2021.
